Caregiver charged with stealing jewelry from San Angelo couple, including wedding ring

SAN ANGELO — Months after a man hired a caregiver for his wife and later reported a theft, a San Angelo woman has been indicted by a Tom Green County grand jury, according to court documents released Tuesday, March 8, 2022.

On Oct. 28, 2021, police arrived to a reported theft on Clare Drive. A man told officers he had hired a woman as a caretaker for his wife. Soon after, an employee from a gold-buying store called him, records state.

Between Oct. 11 and Oct. 27, the store had been sold a diamond ring with the wife's name engraved inside, a gold necklace with a diamond and a 1988 gold class ring. These items belonged to the wife, but had been taken by the caregiver, according to court documents.

While the class ring and necklace were reclaimed by the man, the wedding ring "had already been sent off" and was not able to be recovered, according to the arrest affidavit.

Two of the man's knives, one of which had the man's name engraved, had also gone missing. At least one knife, sold to a pawn shop on Oct. 20, was seized and returned, records state.

The rings and one knife were valued at $4,000, according to the affidavit. A receipt from the pawn shop had the caregiver's name on it, documents state.

Brooke Melanie Smith

Brooke Melanie Smith, 41, aka Brook Rosenbrock, was arrested Jan. 14 on suspicion of theft of property between $2,500 and $30,000. She was released from Tom Green County Detention Center on Jan. 19 on a $15,000 bond, according to online jail records.

An indictment, filed in February, charged her with theft of property between $2,500 and $30,000. This is a state jail felony punishable by up to 2 years in jail and a fine not to exceed $10,000.

A court date has been tentatively set for May, according to online court records.

Alana Edgin is a journalist covering Crime and Courts in West Texas. Send her a news tip at aedgin@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on San Angelo Standard-Times: San Angelo caregiver arrested after jewelry, wedding ring disappear