'It was all me': Caregiver fatigue left millions suffering in silence during COVID

MJ Grant is no stranger to taking care of parents. After initially starting to care for her mother in 2016, Grant eventually found herself living with and caring for her mother and mother-in-law, both of whom are suffering from dementia.

Right before the pandemic, Grant and her husband were able to find a nursing home for her mother-in-law, slightly lessening their caregiving responsibilities. However, the pandemic threw in new obstacles that made taking care of her mother, who is deaf, much harder than before.

“It was almost like it was overnight. It was like her environment changed because we were all home, and she just got more confused. Her expectation of like people having to be around all the time was it for her,” Grant said. “I couldn’t even come upstairs and just sit here at my computer to interpret a meeting without hearing her stomping and banging on the floor because she was scared.”

MJ Grant, a sign language interpreter, with her mother, Carmen Grant.

As the world marked the two-year anniversary of the COVID-19 pandemic, research has found that among the 53 million Americans serving as caregivers are facing unprecedented numbers of caregiver fatigue.

More than 1 in 5 Americans are caregivers, caring for either an adult family member or a child with special needs. While the number of family caregivers has increased overall since 2015, there has been an increase of nearly 8 million more caregivers for adults aged 50 or older, according to the AARP.

A study in Gerontology and Geriatric Medicine found that the pandemic worsened the burden placed on Americans proving care for a parent, with the self-rated burden increasing 3 percentage points compared to pre-pandemic scores.

“I think of caregiver fatigue as that overwhelming sense of physical tiredness really that comes from either the physical or mental demands of providing care to a loved one,” said Heidi Donovan, a professor of health and community systems at the University of Pittsburgh School of Nursing. “I think a lot of it is the kind of strain that comes from the feeling of responsibility towards somebody else.”

Story continues

As the number of family caregivers has significantly increased, the resources and support haven’t. The AARP report also found data to suggest that most caregivers lack the adequate and affordable support and services to properly care for their loved ones – further exacerbating the mental and physical toll on Americans serving as caregivers.

For Grant, some of the issues were compounded during the pandemic when her mother, Carmen, began experiencing sun downing behaviors – where those with dementia or Alzheimer’s disease experience restlessness, irritability or confusion that either begins or worsens as it gets later into the day. The increase in needs from her mother, along with the communication barrier, just added to the stress of being a caregiver for Grant.

“It just became extremely difficult, and I was really getting depressed. We didn’t have any help,” Grant said.

►COVID relief: Congress let COVID-era relief expire. Millions of kids already have fallen into poverty.

Social isolation linked to higher rates of anxiety and depression

The World Health Organization reported that the pandemic caused a 25% increase in anxiety and depression globally, noting that social isolation was a significant stress factor contributing to the spike.

Barry Jacobs, a Pennsylvania-based clinical psychologist, and family therapist, echoed WHO’s sentiments about the physical and mental health risks associated with social isolation, emphasizing the significant impact it’s had on family caregivers.

“The same thing is obviously true to caregivers and sometimes even worse because caregivers have been so afraid to go out into the world and then potentially come back and infect the person they’re committed to caring for,” Jacobs said. “They have been even more socially isolated than maybe other American have been."

Jacobs also noted that as the COVID case number goes down and the rest of the world are beginning to engage in society again, caregivers aren’t willing to take that chance yet.

“They’re not seeing other family members the way other folks are doing. So, there’s still a large degree of social isolation among hardcore caregivers,” Jacobs added.

One in four caregivers reported that caregiving made their own health worse, according to the AARP, which noted that the decline in caregiver self-reported health was concerning and support for them is even more critical.

►COVID's 'silver lining': Research breakthroughs for chronic disease, cancer and common flu

'I just need a break': the pandemic's impact on caregivers

Beverly Nance, the primary care provider for her 28-year-old daughter, is just one of the many caregivers facing the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nance provides full-time care for her daughter Tylar, who is on the lower end of the autism spectrum and developed epilepsy as an adolescent. She prepares Tylar’s meals, bathes, and cleans her, and is always keeping a close eye on her, Nance described.

“A lot of what I do is keeping her safe from herself because she has a lot of behaviors where, like she’ll take her fingernails out of her nail beds. She tears up a lot of stuff. She’s a danger kind of like to herself,” Nance said.

Prior to COVID Tylar, would participate in a respite program almost once a month, where she, along with other adults with autism, would spend a week or weekend with home health aides, participating in community events and allowing her to socialize.

Beverly Nance with her daughter, Tylar, who she caretakes for.

“It gave the parents a time they could have to breathe, relax, you know, whatever it is that you want to do,” Nance said. “You can take a break from your caregiving, and you can go out to dinner, whatever.”

However, that program, like many others, stopped once the pandemic hit. Eventually, the program came back in October 2021, but COVID cases spiked again due to the Omicron variant. The program was able to continue, but required participants to wear masks.

Nance acknowledges that there’s some guilt for parents to send their children to respite or similar programs, but she encourages parents to participate in it as a way to care for themselves too.

“I missed it so much during the pandemic. I hate to tell people that because then you get a little judgement, but … I need to sleep,” Nance added. “I’ll be honest, I don’t feel like changing diapers all the time, I want to wake up on my own time and I would like to pitter around the house alone sometimes.”

Along with providing full-time care for her daughter, Nance also runs her own home-based business, making jigsaw puzzles. However, it can be difficult to get things done while caring for her daughter, emphasizing the importance respite is for her.

As COVID cases go down and the program resumes, Tylar is on track to spend a weekend with her peer group in April, something both her and Nance are looking forward to.

“If April 1 happens, I will be one happy mother. I’m under so much stress right now, people don’t understand,” Nance said. “I just need a break.”

More COVID-19 coverage from USA TODAY

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Caregiver fatigue's signs are abundant but resources can be minimal