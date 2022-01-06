Caregiver and her husband accused of killing elderly Ponce Inlet woman

A caregiver and her husband are accused of shooting and killing an elderly Ponce Inlet woman in her home, police said on Thursday.

Micayla Yusko, 22, and her husband, Tyden Guinn, 20, both of Port Orange, were each charged with first-degree premeditated murder and armed robbery of a dwelling, said Ponce Inlet police Chief Jeffrey Glazier.

Both are being held in the Volusia County Branch Jail on Thursday without bail.

Yusko was the caregiver of the murder victim, Margaret Hindsley, 89, and visited her twice a day, Glazier said.

Glazier said that shortly after 5 a.m. on Wednesday, police were called to 4670 Links Village Drive in the The Links at Harbor Village condominiums with reports of a person shot.

Police arrived on scene and found the door to Hindsley's condo half open. The victim was found in a back bedroom with severe injuries to her head, according to an incident report.

Two 9mm casings were found on the floor near Hindsley, police said.

Hindsley was taken to Halifax Health Medical Center in Daytona Beach where she died of her injuries, Glazier said

Police later found Yusko and Guinn in Oak Hill, where they had relatives. Investigators said that Yusko and Guinn told the relatives that they had shot Hindsley, Glazier said.

The vehicle and the guns used in the crime were recovered, Glazier said.

Glazier said Thursday that Yusko was employed by a caregiver service but did not immediately have information on that business.

Court records show Yusko was arrested for aggravated battery on a person with a deadly weapon, a felony, by Daytona Beach police in September 2019.

In that incident, according to police, Yusko got into an argument with her then boyfriend Donovan Hove-Franklin at their Jimmy Ann Drive apartment.

During the argument, Yusko grabbed a 4-foot long, sharp aluminum shower curtain rod and jabbed Hove-Franklin with it, police said.

Hove-Franklin had cuts and bruises on his side, a report shows.

Yusko was also arrested by Port Orange police for marijuana possession in 2019.

Court records do not show any violent history for Guinn, who was arrested for driving without a license in 2016.

It was not immediately known what Guinn did for a living.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Florida elderly woman killed by caregiver and caregiver's husband