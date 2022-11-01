Caregiver indicted in abuse of vulnerable adult, TBI says

A woman from West Memphis, Ark., was indicted following an investigation into the abuse of a vulnerable adult by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Medicaid Fraud Control Division.

On June 3, TBI began its investigation into Catherine Daniels after receiving information of alleged abuse, officials said in a release.

On May 30, while working as an in-home caregiver, Daniels assaulted a patient at a home in the 2200 block of Meadow Glade Lane, TBI said.

A Shelby County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Daniels with Abuse of a Vulnerable Adult and Neglect of a Vulnerable Adult on Oct. 31.

On October 31, she was taken into custody by TBI and booked into the Shelby County Jail East Women’s Facility.

Her bond is set at $10,000, officials said.

Daniels is no longer employed as a caregiver.

This remains an active and ongoing investigation.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories: