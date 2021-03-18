Caregiver sentenced for death of developmentally disabled man at group home

Jen Balduf, Dayton Daily News, Ohio
·1 min read

Mar. 17—A caregiver was sentenced Wednesday to three years in prison for the death of a developmentally disabled man and the abuse of another man at a West Carrollton group home.

Erion De'Shawn Williams of Dayton pleaded guilty Feb. 24 in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court to involuntary manslaughter and tampering with evidence in the death of 65-year-old Jerrold Duskey. As part of a plea agreement, Williams faced between two and four years in prison, court records showed.

Williams was supposed to be sentenced March 10, but was delayed a week at the request of defense attorney Anthony Ciscero due to the funeral of the lawyer's mother, according to a motion filed in court.

Prosecutors said Williams worked as a caregiver for ResCare Inc. when Duskey was injured Feb. 15, 2018, at a group home on Redbluff Drive in West Carrollton. Duskey died March 5, 2018, at Kettering Medical Center due to complications of multiple blunt force injuries to his head, torso and left upper extremity, the Montgomery County Coroner's Office has said.

"After a lengthy investigation, it was determined the defendant, a caregiver employed at the residence at the time, was responsible for the care of the residents, and their injuries occurred while he was working," according to a release from the Montgomery County Prosecutor's Office.

Williams has been held in the Montgomery County Jail since Aug. 30, 2019, which followed his indictment in the case.

Recommended Stories

  • Garlic Parmesan Popcorn, for When You’re Craving Something Salty Before Bed

    Give us a bowl of pretzels, and we’ll delicately nurse them one handful at a time. Give us a bowl of popcorn , and we’ll shovel it down by the fistful until...

  • After Hiding My Disability For Years, I Revealed It to the World - and It Changed My Life

    It took me 21 years to openly say, "I'm disabled." For years, those two simple words felt like an admission of culpability or weakness.

  • Child dead after dog attack in New Jersey

    A dog attack left a child dead and a woman injured in New Jersey, authorities say.

  • Leah Remini says people had a fear of being 'retaliated against' if they 'spoke up' about Sharon Osbourne's alleged behavior

    CBS was already conducting an internal investigation over a recently contentious episode of Osbourne's daytime show "The Talk."

  • Ellen DeGeneres Signs Multiyear Deal to Produce Natural History Content for Discovery

    Discovery has signed Ellen DeGeneres to an exclusive, multiyear deal to produce natural history content for Discovery+ and linear TV. DeGeneres will “develop and produce a variety of specials, series, and documentaries that will bring her unique charm, passion and wit both in front of and behind the camera,” Discovery said in a press release. She’ll narrate and executive produce Discovery and BBC’s “Endangered,” for starters. Also Read: Ellen DeGeneres' Ratings Woes Extend Beyond Daytime From Discovery and the BBC Natural History Unit, “Endangered” follows the effort of dedicated wildlife conservationists across the globe as they work to compile the latest version of The Red List — the most comprehensive record of the state of the world’s wildlife that has ever been created, according to Discovery. In addition to serving as an executive producer, DeGeneres also narrates the documentary. This is the first time she’s done that. “Endangered” is the BBC Studios Natural History Unit’s first non-BBC commission and launches on Discovery+ on Earth Day, April 22, 2021. Also Read: Ellen DeGeneres' On-Air Apology Was Tone Deaf, Current and Former Staffers Say DeGeneres’ Discovery slate will be executive produced by Jeff Kleeman, the president of Ellen’s AVGP company, as well as Howard Swartz, who is senior vice president of documentaries and specials at Discovery. “Ellen’s dedication to the environment and her love for all animals, including the most endangered creatures who call our planet home, is unmatched… We welcome Ellen and her team to the Discovery family as she brings her humor, her voice, and her ability to inspire to these important passion projects,” says Nancy Daniels, chief brand officer of Discovery’s factual programming. “I’m so excited to partner with Discovery,” DeGeneres said. I’ll get to discover all kinds of things about incredible animals. For instance, did you know the Ring-Tailed Lemur’s tail is longer than its body? I think that’s his tail. I hope that’s his tail. I have so much to discover with Discovery.” Also Read: Ellen DeGeneres Tests Positive for COVID-19, Talk Show Halts Production Until January The deal is a bright spot in a rough let’s-call-it 10 months for Ellen. Last year, WarnerMedia’s investigation into multiple accusations of workplace and sexual misconduct at “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” as first reported by BuzzFeed News, resulted in the syndicated talk show removing three of its top producers: Ed Glavin, Kevin Leman and Jonathan Norman. In a memo to staff back in July, DeGeneres said she was “disappointed” to learn that employees felt mistreated while working on her show and committed herself to “ensuring this does not happen again.” Ellen then apologized on-air, though that did not universally go over so well. All the while, her TV ratings plummeted. And then she got COVID. We told you it’s been rough. Read original story Ellen DeGeneres Signs Multiyear Deal to Produce Natural History Content for Discovery At TheWrap

  • Tanzanian President John Magufuli dies at 61

    Tanzanian President John Magufuli died Sunday at a hospital in the country's largest city, Dar es Salaam, Vice President Samia Suluhu announced on national television. He was 61. Suluhu said Magufuli died of heat failure, which he had suffered from for a decade. Per The Associated Press, Magufuli had not been seen in public since late February, and government officials had previously denied that he was ill. In the last year, Magufuli, who had served as president since 2015, emerged as a prominent COVID-19 denier, and Tanzania stopped reporting tallies of confirmed coronavirus infections and fatalities in April 2020. During his presidency, BBC notes, Magufuli was known for his anti-corruption policies and slashing extravagant government spending, but he was also accused of cracking down on the opposition and curtailing certain freedoms. Read more at The Associated Press and BBC. More stories from theweek.comWhy the Atlanta spa shooting feels differentBiden face-plants on evangelical outreachDisneyland set to reopen on April 30

  • Neighbors: Dogs that killed boy were menace to New Jersey community

    The investigation is ongoing after a horrific incident in New Jersey in which a 3-year-old boy was attacked and killed by his neighbor's dogs.

  • Man pepper-sprays and stabs dog to death in fight with its owner, California cops say

    The man got into a fight with the dog’s owner in the street, police said.

  • House Republicans vote to approve restoring earmarks after decade-long ban

    House Democrats introduced earmark reforms in late February, and the GOP just voted to repeal its outright ban of them. The Senate hasn't voted yet.

  • White House press secretary Jen Psaki says there's 'no question' Trump's rhetoric about COVID-19 led to 'elevated threats' against Asian Americans

    Her remarks come as authorities investigate two Atlanta-area massage-parlor shootings that killed 8, including 6 Asian women.

  • ‘Autocratic. Anti-Democratic. Anti-American’: Schumer launches blistering attack on GOP bills targeting voting rights

    Senate Democrats will introduce their version of the For The People Act, a sweeping voting rights proposal and single-largest election legislation since the passage of the landmark Voting Rights Act. Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said lawmakers will revive the bill from Mitch McConnell’s “legislative graveyard” after the Republican Senator sidelined the bill along with other Democratic-backed measures. The bill is an antidote to “despicable” acts of voter suppression across the US, Mr Schumer said, pointing to the more than 250 GOP-sponsored bills aimed at restricting ballot access in at least 43 state legislatures in the wake of the 2020 election, compelled by Donald Trump’s persistent lie that the election was tainted by “irregularities” and “stolen” from his supporters.

  • Meghan Markle isn't the only woman of color to be accused of workplace bullying. The 'angry Black woman' is a stereotype rooted in racism.

    The "angry Black woman" stereotype has previously been projected onto women like Kamala Harris and Serena Williams, and has now reached Meghan Markle.

  • A woman who had crippling long COVID for 8 months says it vanished after getting vaccinated. There is no clear scientific reason why.

    Her symptoms disappeared 36 hours after her second shot, she told the Washington Post. Scientists don't have a clear explanation for this.

  • 'The Crown' creator doesn't want to dive into storylines about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, but he needs to reconsider.

    The creator of "The Crown" plans to end the show nearly a decade before Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's blind date. That's a big mistake.

  • Taiwan bolsters South China Sea deployments, gets U.S. submarine parts approval

    Taiwan's newly-appointed defence minister said on Wednesday it has strengthened deployments in the disputed South China Sea and that the United States has approved the export of sensitive technology to equip Taiwan's new submarine fleet. China, which claims democratic Taiwan as its own territory, has increased its military activity near the island in recent months seeking to pressure Taipei to accept Beijing's sovereignty. Taiwan has vowed to defend itself.

  • Billie Eilish should've just handed Megan Thee Stallion her Grammy Award if she thought the rapper deserved it

    Like Macklemore and Adele before her, Eilish's acceptance speech for record of the year did nothing to address the racial bias at play in her success.

  • A Carnival-owned cruise line just announced fully vaccinated June cruises in the UK

    The Ultimate Escape UK sailings will be staycation for its passengers: only UK residents who've been vaccinated against COVID-19 will be allowed.

  • Antarctic seafloor exposed after 50 years of ice cover

    Research ship Polarstern samples Antarctic seafloor life uncovered by the calving of a big iceberg.

  • Ursula von der Leyen threatens to block Covid vaccine exports to UK

    Ursula von der Leyen was accused of acting like a dictator on Wednesday after she threatened to seize factories, waive patents and ban vaccine exports to the UK unless Boris Johnson surrendered British coronavirus jabs to the EU. The European Commission president said the bloc could trigger the seldom-used Article 122 as she made an audacious grab for British AstraZeneca vaccine supplies with Europe on the edge of a third Covid wave and Paris heading into lockdown. "All options are on the table. We are in the crisis of the century and I'm not ruling out anything for now. We have to make sure Europeans are vaccinated as soon as possible," Mrs von der Leyen said in the latest twist in her row with AstraZeneca over supply shortfalls. As Britain broke the 25 million mark in vaccinations, Dominic Raab, the Foreign Secretary said: "Frankly, I'm surprised we're having this conversation. It is normally what the UK and EU team up to reject when other countries with less democratic views than our own engage in that kind of brinkmanship." Mr Johnson, who secured assurances from Mrs von der Leyen in January that Britain would not be hit with a vaccine ban, revealed he was to have his own shot soon. The UK has given jabs to 40 percent of its population, while the EU has only managed to vaccinate 12 percent. "It will certainly be Oxford/AstraZeneca that I will be having," the Prime Minister said, a day after 17 EU nations suspended use of the jab – despite advice from the European Medicines Agency (EMA) that it was safe – over blood clot fears. The EMA was expected to clear the vaccine on Wednesday.

  • Eric Trump is pushing for the family's Doral golf resort in Florida to be turned into a casino

    The expansive Miami Doral resort has been financially lagging for years and was especially hard-hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.