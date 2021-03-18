Caregiver sentenced for death of developmentally disabled man at group home

Mar. 17—A caregiver was sentenced Wednesday to three years in prison for the death of a developmentally disabled man and the abuse of another man at a West Carrollton group home.

Erion De'Shawn Williams of Dayton pleaded guilty Feb. 24 in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court to involuntary manslaughter and tampering with evidence in the death of 65-year-old Jerrold Duskey. As part of a plea agreement, Williams faced between two and four years in prison, court records showed.

Williams was supposed to be sentenced March 10, but was delayed a week at the request of defense attorney Anthony Ciscero due to the funeral of the lawyer's mother, according to a motion filed in court.

Prosecutors said Williams worked as a caregiver for ResCare Inc. when Duskey was injured Feb. 15, 2018, at a group home on Redbluff Drive in West Carrollton. Duskey died March 5, 2018, at Kettering Medical Center due to complications of multiple blunt force injuries to his head, torso and left upper extremity, the Montgomery County Coroner's Office has said.

"After a lengthy investigation, it was determined the defendant, a caregiver employed at the residence at the time, was responsible for the care of the residents, and their injuries occurred while he was working," according to a release from the Montgomery County Prosecutor's Office.

Williams has been held in the Montgomery County Jail since Aug. 30, 2019, which followed his indictment in the case.