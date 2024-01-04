Caregiver uses patients’ debit cards to gamble online, Tennessee investigators say

A Tennessee caregiver is accused of stealing patients’ debit cards for her own gambling habits, investigators said.

Multiple home care patients in Maury County noticed there was money missing from their bank accounts, which led to an investigation in June, according to a Jan. 4 news release from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. The agency received complaints that the patients’ caregiver may have been behind the spending, according to TBI.

The 38-year-old woman was using some of her patients’ debit cards to make “fraudulent, personal charges” for online gambling, investigators said.

The Maury County grand jury then indicted the caregiver Dec. 14 on four counts of financial exploitation of an elderly or vulnerable person and four counts of theft of $1,000 or less.

The woman turned herself in to the Maury County Sheriff’s Office about two weeks later, investigators said. She was released on a $10,000 bond, according to TBI.

Maury County is about 50 miles southwest of Nashville.

