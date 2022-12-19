Caregivers arrested after 4-year-old dies on Milwaukee's south side

Milwaukee police have opened a homicide investigation after a 4-year-old girl died on the city’s south side Friday.

Police did not detail the circumstances behind the child’s death, but said child abuse is suspected. The victim has not yet been identified.

Officers were called to the 4100 block of West Orchard Street at 5 p.m. Friday. The caregivers of the child, a man and a woman, both 29, were arrested.

Charges are pending the review of the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.

Through Sunday, Milwaukee police reported 211 homicide so far in 2022, the third straight year the city set a homicide record. Prior to 2020, Milwaukee had seen a four-year decline in homicides, dropping 30% over that time.

Local officials and criminologists have consistently tied the rise of Milwaukee’s violence to lingering affects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

