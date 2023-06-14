Caregivers locked man with disabilities in basement where he died, Georgia deputies say

A man with disabilities was found dead after being locked in the filthy confines of a home basement, Georgia deputies say.

Now, his caregivers are charged.

Deputies were called on May 19 about an unresponsive person at a home in Zebulon, according to the Pike County Sheriff’s Office. Inside they found Dennis Robertson, 40, dead.

Investigators said Robertson was disabled and “required special care,” but did not provide specifics on his diagnosis.

His caregivers — Michael Hammond, 46, and Lauri Parker, 59 — allegedly kept him in the basement of the “extremely filthy” home, where Robertson spent much of his time locked in a room, according to a June 13 news release.

Investigators noted the door had been modified to lock from the outside.

They described Robertson’s living conditions as “horrific,” and said it was “one of the worst cases of neglect” that they’ve seen.

“It was apparent to investigators that both Hammond and Parker had neglected their duty to care for Mr. Robertson in a manner required by law,” deputies said.

Both were charged with neglect of a disabled adult, and authorities said additional charges are possible.

Zebulon is about 50 miles south of Atlanta.

