Here’s What Carel Industries S.p.A.’s (BIT:CRL) P/E Is Telling Us

This article is for investors who would like to improve their understanding of price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We’ll look at Carel Industries S.p.A.’s (BIT:CRL) P/E ratio and reflect on what it tells us about the company’s share price. Carel Industries has a price to earnings ratio of 29.14, based on the last twelve months. In other words, at today’s prices, investors are paying €29.14 for every €1 in prior year profit.

How Do You Calculate A P/E Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Carel Industries:

P/E of 29.14 = €9.07 ÷ €0.31 (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2018.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio implies that investors pay a higher price for the earning power of the business. All else being equal, it’s better to pay a low price — but as Warren Buffett said, ‘It’s far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price.’

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

P/E ratios primarily reflect market expectations around earnings growth rates. Earnings growth means that in the future the ‘E’ will be higher. That means even if the current P/E is high, it will reduce over time if the share price stays flat. Then, a lower P/E should attract more buyers, pushing the share price up.

Carel Industries saw earnings per share improve by -4.9% last year. And its annual EPS growth rate over 3 years is 14%.

How Does Carel Industries’s P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

We can get an indication of market expectations by looking at the P/E ratio. You can see in the image below that the average P/E (15.4) for companies in the electronic industry is lower than Carel Industries’s P/E.

That means that the market expects Carel Industries will outperform other companies in its industry. Shareholders are clearly optimistic, but the future is always uncertain. So investors should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

Don’t Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

It’s important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. That means it doesn’t take debt or cash into account. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

How Does Carel Industries’s Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

Since Carel Industries holds net cash of €15m, it can spend on growth, justifying a higher P/E ratio than otherwise.

The Bottom Line On Carel Industries’s P/E Ratio

Carel Industries has a P/E of 29.1. That’s higher than the average in the IT market, which is 14.2. Earnings improved over the last year. Also positive, the relatively strong balance sheet will allow for investment in growth — and the P/E indicates shareholders that will happen!

Investors have an opportunity when market expectations about a stock are wrong. As value investor Benjamin Graham famously said, ‘In the short run, the market is a voting machine but in the long run, it is a weighing machine.’ So this free visualization of the analyst consensus on future earnings could help you make the right decision about whether to buy, sell, or hold.