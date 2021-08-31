Careless driver arrested for drug possession

Aug. 30—IUKA — A routine traffic stop led to a Burnsville man facing felony drug charges.

Deputies with the Tishomingo County Sheriff's Department stopped Danny Lane Wilson on Highway 365 in Burnsville Aug. 24 for careless driving and crossing into the oncoming lane. According to law enforcement officials, a radio background check revealed a warrant for Wilson's arrest out of Iuka. He was immediately taken into custody.

According to officials, Wilson attempted to throw a bag of methamphetamine to the ground during the arrest process. Deputies retrieved what amounted to approximately an ounce of the drug. Deputies also allegedly found baggies, scales, and other items which led them to believe that some of the drug was to be sold.

Wilson was carried to the Tishomingo County Jail and charged with felony possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell.

