CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) shareholders have endured a 52% loss from investing in the stock a year ago

Even the best stock pickers will make plenty of bad investments. Unfortunately, shareholders of CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX) have suffered share price declines over the last year. The share price is down a hefty 52% in that time. CareMax hasn't been listed for long, so although we're wary of recent listings that perform poorly, it may still prove itself with time. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 45% in the last three months.

It's worthwhile assessing if the company's economics have been moving in lockstep with these underwhelming shareholder returns, or if there is some disparity between the two. So let's do just that.

Given that CareMax didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In the last twelve months, CareMax increased its revenue by 185%. That's a strong result which is better than most other loss making companies. Meanwhile, the share price slid 52%. This could mean hype has come out of the stock because the bottom line is concerning investors. We'd definitely consider it a positive if the company is trending towards profitability. If you can see that happening, then perhaps consider adding this stock to your watchlist.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

It's probably worth noting that the CEO is paid less than the median at similar sized companies. It's always worth keeping an eye on CEO pay, but a more important question is whether the company will grow earnings throughout the years. You can see what analysts are predicting for CareMax in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

A Different Perspective

We doubt CareMax shareholders are happy with the loss of 52% over twelve months. That falls short of the market, which lost 22%. That's disappointing, but it's worth keeping in mind that the market-wide selling wouldn't have helped. The share price decline has continued throughout the most recent three months, down 45%, suggesting an absence of enthusiasm from investors. Given the relatively short history of this stock, we'd remain pretty wary until we see some strong business performance. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand CareMax better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks, for example - CareMax has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

But note: CareMax may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with past earnings growth (and further growth forecast).

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

