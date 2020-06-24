CAREMINDr Throws Lifeline to Physician Practices Struggling Due to COVID-19

RPM Connect Offers Turn-Key Remote Patient Monitoring Program That Eliminates Administrative and Technical Burdens, Enabling Physicians to Focus on Patient Care and Generating Revenue





LOS GATOS, Calif., June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CAREMINDr, which delivers mobile-enabled remote patient monitoring ("mRPM") solutions that give doctors the ability to check in on patients in between face-to-face visits, announced today the launch of "RPM Connect," a turn-key program that offers physicians an off-site administrative and technical support team to launch and sustain mRPM services. The no-upfront-cost program helps generate much-needed monthly reimbursements to sustain medical practice revenues, while also providing better patient care for patients with chronic diseases.

CAREMINDr, the leader in mobile-enabled remote patient monitoring solutions, give doctors the ability to check in with patients in between face-to-face visits via a mobile app. Patients conveniently and efficiently report biometric, objective and subjective health data and social determinants on a condition-dependent, clinically relevant schedule, to establish an Accountable Dialogue. mRPM enables physicians, health systems and payers to improve adherence, financial performance and outcomes.

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the need to remotely monitor and manage patients with chronic and other at-risk conditions has increased exponentially; however, administering such services may not seem feasible for small medical practices. While health systems and large physician groups have the clinical, administrative and IT staff to manage their RPM programs internally, smaller independent practices often don't have the time, the staff or the financial resources to offer such services.

A Turn-Key Solution for Smaller Practices

CAREMINDr's RPM Connect fills that gap. The program helps small, independent community practices launch their own mRPM programs by offering them access to off-site support teams that work in an RPM Connect Center. These teams collect and monitor patient data from CAREMINDr's mobile app that patients input from home medical devices such as glucometers, thermometers and blood pressure cuffs, as well as their responses to clinically validated survey questions about their conditions.

The RPM Connect Centers assemble this clinically relevant and actionable information from patients into CAREMINDr REVIEWER, a powerful online portal for the patients' physicians, where non-normal responses are clearly flagged for follow up. In addition, if patients are prescribed an RPM program for ongoing care and they are not reporting in, the RPM Connect Center will immediately notify the practice.

Medical practices can be reimbursed by their patients' insurance for the remote monitoring, as well as clinical interventions based on the collected data, under chronic care management, remote physiologic monitoring and other related CPT codes to generate revenue at a time when it is desperately needed—especially by small independent physician practices.

"COVID-19 has created another public health crisis we have yet to confront: The sustainability of the independent physician practice," said Harry Soza, CEO of CAREMINDr. "Our RPM Connect program helps these physicians launch a full-featured RPM program to keep their practices financially viable, while delivering care to at-risk patients that helps them avoid emergency department visits and hospitalizations. CAREMINDr enables practices to get started immediately with no upfront costs to them, so they can quickly enroll patients and focus on patient care instead of the administrative and technology hassles of RPM."

Occasionally technical issues arise, either with the patient's mobile device or with the practice's electronic health record vendor. The RPM Connect Center will help the patient or practice resolve these issues, off-loading both of those time-consuming support burdens from physicians and their staff. Practices can also order home medical devices for patients through RPM Connect, which has established volume purchase arrangements with medical device distributors and vendors.