When Will CareRx Corporation (TSE:CRRX) Turn A Profit?

Simply Wall St
·2 min read

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at CareRx Corporation's (TSE:CRRX) future prospects. CareRx Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty pharmacy services to seniors in Canada. On 31 December 2021, the CA$255m market-cap company posted a loss of CA$23m for its most recent financial year. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which CareRx will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

View our latest analysis for CareRx

CareRx is bordering on breakeven, according to the 8 Canadian Consumer Retailing analysts. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2022, before generating positive profits of CA$358k in 2023. The company is therefore projected to breakeven just over a year from today. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 120%, which signals high confidence from analysts. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

earnings-per-share-growth
earnings-per-share-growth

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for CareRx given that this is a high-level summary, however, take into account that typically a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

One thing we would like to bring into light with CareRx is its debt-to-equity ratio of 137%. Typically, debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, and the company has considerably exceeded this. Note that a higher debt obligation increases the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

Next Steps:

This article is not intended to be a comprehensive analysis on CareRx, so if you are interested in understanding the company at a deeper level, take a look at CareRx's company page on Simply Wall St. We've also put together a list of important aspects you should further examine:

  1. Valuation: What is CareRx worth today? Has the future growth potential already been factored into the price? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether CareRx is currently mispriced by the market.

  2. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on CareRx’s board and the CEO’s background.

  3. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

