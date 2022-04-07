When Will CareRx Corporation (TSE:CRRX) Turn A Profit?

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at CareRx Corporation's (TSE:CRRX) future prospects. CareRx Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty pharmacy services to seniors in Canada. On 31 December 2021, the CA$255m market-cap company posted a loss of CA$23m for its most recent financial year. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which CareRx will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

CareRx is bordering on breakeven, according to the 8 Canadian Consumer Retailing analysts. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2022, before generating positive profits of CA$358k in 2023. The company is therefore projected to breakeven just over a year from today. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 120%, which signals high confidence from analysts. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for CareRx given that this is a high-level summary, however, take into account that typically a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

One thing we would like to bring into light with CareRx is its debt-to-equity ratio of 137%. Typically, debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, and the company has considerably exceeded this. Note that a higher debt obligation increases the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

