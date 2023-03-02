Caretaker accused of sex crime won't be tried on Augusta County charge, for now

STAUNTON — A year after being arrested, a caretaker accused of sexually assaulting an elderly Augusta County woman saw his scheduled jury trial go by the wayside this week after the decision was made not to prosecute him.

Robert F. Jackson, 58, of Richmond, had been facing a charge of aggravated sexual battery of an incapacitated adult.

Last year in March, authorities responded to a residence in Augusta County for an alleged sexual assault that same day. The sheriff's office said another caretaker for the woman claimed she walked into a bedroom and allegedly saw Jackson fondling the woman, who was in her 90s, according to an arrest report.

Officers from Waynesboro Police Department arrested Jackson at a motel in the city. He was given a personal recognizance bond and allowed to remain free.

At the time of his arrest, Jackson was employed by Visiting Angels after being hired the month before, court records show. He listed his occupation as a traveling nurse. Visiting Angels, which provides senior home care services, has an office in Staunton.

On Wednesday, a judge signed off on a motion filed in February by Augusta County Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Hannah Harris to not prosecute Jackson on the sexual assault charge. "The interests of justice are best served by making this request at this point in the proceedings," Harris wrote in the motion.

Harris said it's not an outright dismissal of the case. "It doesn't preclude us from bringing charges back," she said Thursday.

The victim, who was in hospice care, died within weeks after Jackson was charged, according to Harris. The prosecutor said the woman's death did not impact the case.

Jackson was facing up to 20 years in prison on the charge. A jury trial scheduled for Friday has been nixed.

Later on Thursday afternoon, Augusta County Commonwealth's Attorney Tim Martin said he expects the case to move forward and that Jackson will eventually be tried. Martin said witnesses were unavailable for Friday's trial and that a continuance for the case was not an option.

