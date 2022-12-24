Caretaker accused of stealing $30K from Greensburg man

Dec. 24—A former caretaker for an elderly Greensburg man is accused of stealing $31,600 from him between May and September, according to court papers.

Gede L. Stewart, 48, of Greensburg was charged Thursday with forgery, theft, financial exploitation of an older adult or care dependent person, access device fraud and related offenses.

Greensburg police said they were notified in September by the man, who is cared for daily by aides and others, after he learned that multiple checks had been used to withdraw more than $30,000 from his bank account. Bank records showed 44 checks were written out to Gede Stewart ranging in amounts from $18 to $990, according to court papers.

Authorities compared the man's signature to that of the signature on the checks and determined they were different. A search of Stewart's bank records showed she deposited 16 checks totaling $11,000, according to court papers.

Stewart confirmed to police that she cared for the man for about six months and requested a lawyer when authorities told her she was a suspect. She had not been arraigned, and no court action was scheduled.

