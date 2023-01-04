Caretaker who allegedly stole over $58,000 from elderly client is arrested in Norwalk

The longtime caretaker of an elderly woman was arrested and charged with larceny on Tuesday after she allegedly stole more than $58,000 from her client, according to the Norwalk Police Department.

Norwalk police said they received a forgery complaint on Sept. 26, 2022, which turned into a larceny investigation.

Jennifer Hernandez, 31, of Norwalk had been the caretaker of an elderly Norwalk woman for over 10 years when the client’s daughter discovered that her mother’s account had illegal withdrawals and was overdrawn, police said.

Detectives determined that Hernandez allegedly made over 100 payments to her own credit cards using her client’s account information without authorization. The payments totaled over $58,000, police said.

Hernandez was arrested on an active warrant Tuesday after she turned herself into the police. She is charged with first-degree larceny and is being held in lieu of a $100,000 bond, according to police. She is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 17.

