Caretaker beaten and abducted from Southwest Miami-Dade home, cops say. Have you seen her?

A 27-year-old caretaker was beaten, dragged and “taken against her will” from a Southwest Miami-Dade home early Tuesday morning, according to Miami-Dade police.

Detectives are now asking for the community’s help in finding the woman — identified as Andreae Lloyd.

“We don’t have a whole lot of information on this incident and we don’t know her whereabouts,” said Angel Rodriguez, a police spokesman.

According to police, a man knocked on the door of a home in the 13000 block of Southwest 285th Terrace near Homestead at about 12:30 a.m. Tuesday. When Lloyd opened the door “the subject began to beat her repeatedly,” police said.

He then dragged her to a white Honda Civic with tag number Y650DL.

Several hours later her co-worker showed up to the home to relieve her and found that Lloyd was missing and called police.

Rodriguez said it was known if Lloyd knows the suspect.

Detectives have been canvassing the area for video and someone who may have seen or heard something.

“Right now, our biggest effort is to find her,” Rodriguez said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade CrimeStoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477) or 866-471-8477.