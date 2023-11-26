Caretaker charged in Denmark double homicide

Nov. 26—DENMARK — Police are investigating the deaths of two people after their bodies were found at a Fuller Lane residence Saturday afternoon by Oxford County sheriff's deputies.

Maine State Police have one person in custody who police say was the care taker of the deceased.

Tzara Jones, 53, of Denmark was charged with two counts of murder and was transported to the Oxford County Jail where she will be arraigned Monday in Oxford District Court

During a welfare check at the Fuller Lane residence, police said they found two deceased people and Jones around 2 p.m. Sunday, said Shannon Moss, Maine Public Safety spokesperson. Deputies transported Jones to a hospital for a medical evaluation and contacted Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit.

The two bodies, whom police have not yet identified, were transported to the Office of Chief Medical Examiner and an autopsy was performed later Sunday. The autopsy confirmed the deaths were the result of homicide.

