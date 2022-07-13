Caretaker charged with murder in 4-year-old’s death, sheriff says

A 52-year-old woman is charged with murder after a 4-year-old child died in her care, the Tipton County Sheriff’s Office reported.

Tammy Wilkerson, 52, was arrested and charged with First Degree Murder and Aggravated Child Abuse as the result of a 17-month investigation.

Wilkerson was taken into custody Tuesday.

On February 1, 2021, deputies with the Tipton County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 300 block of Milton Road in Drummonds regarding a four-year-old child who had a head injury and was unconscious.

Because of the child’s injuries, deputies called detectives to the scene to investigate.

During the investigation, they found that Wilkerson was the child’s caregiver.

Detectives said there were inconsistencies in her account of how the injuries allegedly happened compared to the evidence on the scene.

“I am proud of the work our detectives have put into this case and the assistance and guidance of these other professionals along the way. This case is far from being over for the family, and our thoughts and prayers continue to be with them,” said Sheriff Shannon Beasley. “This is the first step in helping to bring some form of closure to the family. Tammy Wilkerson is where she needs to be, and I am glad she will finally answer for what she has done.”

