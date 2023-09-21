Caretaker convicted of abuse that killed woman at Rancho Cordova at-home care facility

An elderly woman’s caretaker was convicted this week of her death at a residential Rancho Cordova senior assisted living facility, according to the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office.

Oluwatoyin Mudashiru was entrusted with feeding and caring for Loretta Doe, 66, at Benny’s Home Care on Goinyour Way. He was found guilty Monday of elder abuse, elder abuse causing death and involuntary manslaughter in the death of Doe, who had limited mobility and used a wheelchair to move, prosecutors said Thursday in a news release.

On Aug. 10, 2020, Mudashiru, an employee of the facility formerly known as Jenny’s Home, called the owner of Benny’s Home Care to report Doe wasn’t breathing. A Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District crew responded and declared Doe dead.

The defendant took care of the woman for two years, prosecutors said.

According to prosecutors, Sacramento County sheriff’s deputies found footage of Mudashiru striking Doe, yelling at her and using “great force” on her, the news release said. Prosecutors said an autopsy showed Doe suffered “consistent compressive force” to both sides of her neck, as well as injuries to her head and back.

He is scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 13 and faces a maximum sentence of nine years and eight months in prison, prosecutors said.

Mudashiru was remanded to custody after his conviction and remains in custody at the Sacramento County Main Jail.