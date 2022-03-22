Caretaker indicted for assault of disabled man at Clayton group home

Mar. 22—A caretaker indicted recently is accused of assaulting a 74-year-old "functionally impaired" man last summer in Clayton.

Bolade J. Arowosegbe, 66, of Dayton, was issued a summons to appear for his March 31 arraignment in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court.

The incident happened on July 17, 2021, and involved a man who has cerebral palsy and lived at a group home managed by the Montgomery County Board of Developmental Disabilities, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor's Office.

The Clayton Police Department investigated the assault complaint.

We are working to learn more about the case and Arowsegbe's employment status.