Caretaker indicted for assault of disabled man at Clayton group home

Mar. 22—A caretaker indicted recently is accused of assaulting a 74-year-old "functionally impaired" man last summer in Clayton.

Bolade J. Arowosegbe, 66, of Dayton, was issued a summons to appear for his March 31 arraignment in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court.

The incident happened on July 17, 2021, and involved a man who has cerebral palsy and lived at a group home in Clayton, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor's Office.

The incident was reported to the Montgomery County Board of Developmental Disabilities, which is required by law, and the board immediately contacted the Clayton Police Department for investigation, said Janice Saddler Rice, board communications director.

We are working to learn more about the case and Arowsegbe's employment status.