Caretaker seen dragging 91-year-old Alzheimer’s patient across room, MA officials say

A family’s surveillance camera recorded a home caretaker pushing a 91-year-old Alzheimer’s patient off a chair and dragging her across the room in Massachusetts, prosecutors say.

Now the health aide is facing two charges of assault and battery on an elder by a caretaker, according to Attorney General Maura Healey’s office.

The charges against Rodette Robinson, 53, of Springfield come nine months after the patient’s family reported the physical abuse to the health aide’s employer in November, a Sept. 12 news release from the office says. At the time, Robinson held a Certified Nursing Assistant license.

The family’s surveillance camera footage captured Robinson shaking and pushing the patient off a recliner chair before dragging the woman across the floor and into a bathroom “aggressively,” according to Healey’s office.

The patient’s left arm and body were bruised as a result, the release says.

Robinson was fired by the home health agency after the family’s report, according to the release, which did not name the agency.

This employer reported Robinson to the state’s Nurse Aide Registry and the Department of Public Health, and the department suspended her CNA license afterward, the release says.

Attorney contact information for Robinson was not immediately available.

McClatchy News contacted the attorney general’s office about the status of Robinson’s CNA license as of Sept. 12.

Springfield is about 90 miles west of Boston.

Caretaker caught on video abusing, kneeling on assisted living resident, KY cops say

Nursing home resident found dead in woods after wandering out of building, KY cops say

Care home manager told Black nurse she should ‘be used to’ racial slurs, feds say

EMT replaced fentanyl with another liquid while working for ambulance service, feds say