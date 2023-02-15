Caretaker stole $90,000 from 79-year-old woman, AL cops say. Now she faces new charge

A woman is facing an additional charge after she was accused of stealing thousands of dollars from a 79-year-old woman in her care in Alabama, police say.

In June, a representative from the Morgan County Department of Human Resources told police that they believed the 79-year-old woman was being taken advantage of financially, according to a June 24 release from the Decatur Police Department.

Decatur Police looked into the finances of the woman, and found that 29 checks had been cashed, for a total of $91,000, without her knowledge, police said.

Police said they discovered that the woman’s 54-year-old caretaker had been depositing the checks into her account. The caretaker, who was the victim’s neighbor, wrote the checks in amounts between $2,000 and $4,000 over time, as reported by WHNT.

She was charged with first-degree theft of property and 10 counts of criminal possession of a forged instrument in June, according to police.

On Feb. 14, she was indicted by a grand jury in connection with the case, WHNT and AL.com reported.

The woman was taken into custody and faces an additional charge of first-degree financial exploitation of the elderly, according to jail records.

