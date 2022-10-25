Caretaker stole over $105K before elderly woman’s body found, Memphis police say

A man has been arrested after the body of a missing elderly woman was found behind a rental property in the Crosstown area.

A missing persons report was filed for Rebecca Seay, 83, on Feb. 18 in the 300 block of N. Montgomery, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).

Caseworkers with the Department of Human Services (DHS) were unable to get into contact with Seay for follow-ups after she was released from the hospital.

Seay was diagnosed with dementia, according to an affidavit.

Seay was last seen Feb. 13 in Memphis.

Her caretaker was identified as Gregory Tanner, 59, the domestic partner of her deceased son.

Seay was last seen with Tanner on Jan. 22 following her release from the hospital, according to the affidavit.

On March 3, police found a body behind the rental property on N. Montgomery buried approximately two feet deep under a flower bed.

The body, later identified as Seay’s, was wrapped in sheets next to a black box of ashes labeled “High Point Funeral Home, David Seay,” police said.

The box was signed for by Tanner from the funeral home on Sept. 16, 2020, records show.

The day before Seay’s body was found, investigators were notified by the Carter Bank and Trust about suspicious activity in her bank account.

According to the affidavit, $24,607.89 in unauthorized charges were made to Seay’s account that were not related to her care between Jan. 7, 2021 and March 7, 2022.

Tanner made the unauthorized charges at gambling sites that matched his player records, police said.

Investigators also found over $80,000 in checks bearing Seay’s forged signature that Tanner had deposited into his First Horizon and Regions bank accounts.

The money was not used for Seay’s care.

The total amount of money taken was $105,409.90, police said.

Tanner is charged with Theft of Property $60,000 - $250,000; Forgery $60,000 - $250,000; Identity Theft; Financial Exploitation of Elderly or Vulnerable Person; and Abuse of a Corpse.

His bond was set at $150,000, records show.

