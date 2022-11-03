Caretakers accused of stealing nearly $90,000 from their patients in the Florida Keys

A couple of caretakers stole nearly $90,000 from a Florida Keys couple, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives say Joseph Bryon Symington, 41, of Big Coppitt Key, and Elizabeth McKay Jacobson, 40, of Key West, stole $88,935 from the Sugarloaf Key couple when they worked for them between August 2021 and July 2022.

The couple, who the sheriff’s office did not name, called deputies in August after noticing “many” unauthorized purchases on their bank statements, said Adam Linhardt, sheriff’s office spokesman.

Keys sheriff’s detectives obtained warrants late last month after an investigation concluded that Symington and Jacobson stole the money, Linhardt said.

Symington was picked up first, on Oct. 24. Detectives arrested Jacobson on Thursday. Both are in county jail, each held on a $170,000 bond.