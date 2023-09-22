Caretaker's boyfriend accused of stealing jewelry from quadriplegic's home in Grovetown

The Columbia County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a paralyzed woman accused her caretaker's boyfriend of stealing multiple boxes of jewelry from her home.

Columbia County deputies responded to a quadriplegic woman's Grovetown home Thursday for a theft, according to an incident report.

The woman told deputies around 2 p.m. she needed to go to the bathroom and could not walk, so she called her helper, according to the report. The caretaker told the woman she was in the shower and shortly after ending the phone call, the woman's door opened and the caretaker's boyfriend walked into the home.

The paralyzed woman asked the man what he was doing in the house, and he told her the caretaker sent him to help because she was in the shower, according to the report. After picking her up and carrying her to the bathroom, the woman told deputies she saw him walk into her closet and start looking around.

The woman said she told the man to get out of the bedroom and eventually lost track of him, according to the report. He checked in on her 30 minutes later and went into another part of the house for another 30 minutes, the woman said.

The man helped the woman back into the living room and left, but when her roommate returned home he noticed three of his jewelry boxes were missing, according to the report. The woman told deputies the caretaker's boyfriend was the only other person in the house the day the jewelry went missing.

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Man accused of stealing jewelry from woman's home in Grovetown