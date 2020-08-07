    Advertisement

    CareTrust REIT: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

    SAN CLEMENTE, Calif. (AP) _ CareTrust REIT Inc. (CTRE) on Thursday reported a key measure of profitability in its second quarter.

    The real estate investment trust, based in San Clemente, California, said it had funds from operations of $32.1 million, or 34 cents per share, in the period.

    Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

    The company said it had net income of $18.9 million, or 20 cents per share.

    The health care real estate investment trust posted revenue of $44.2 million in the period.

    CareTrust REIT expects full-year funds from operations in the range of $1.32 to $1.34 per share.

    The company's shares have dropped roughly 10% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 19% in the last 12 months.

