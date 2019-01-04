Is CareTrust REIT, Inc. a Buy?

Many healthcare real estate investment trusts, or REITs, have been having a hard time of it lately, with overbuilding in private-pay senior housing assets and government payment and regulatory issues in the nursing home space. The second issue has been a notable headwind for CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRE), which is heavily tilted toward nursing homes. However, this relatively young healthcare property owner has been doing an excellent job of finding value in a tough market. Is it worth buying?

A little history

CareTrust REIT was spun off from healthcare provider The Ensign Group in mid-2014. CareTrust basically took all of the real estate, allowing Ensign to become a pure-play healthcare operator. The problem with this deal is that it left CareTrust with a single tenant operating all of its 94 facilities. From day one the goal was to expand via acquisition, with the express purpose of diversifying its operator exposure -- a typical approach for a spin off situation like this.

The word dividend written over a line heading jaggedly higher More

Image source: Getty Images

CareTrust has made a lot of progress. In the second half of 2014 it bought five properties before really ramping up in 2015, 2016, and 2017, when it acquired 20, 35, and 36 assets, respectively. There was a bit of a slowdown in 2018, with only 12 deals. But at this point the REIT has around 190 properties across 25 states, effectively doubling its size in less than five years. The Ensign Group now accounts for around 40% of CareTrust's rent roll -- still a notable sum, but much less than the exposure at the IPO.

The portfolio today is spread across three sectors: skilled nursing (73% of rents), multi-service campuses (13%), and senior housing (14%). Skilled nursing is clearly the biggest component of the business and a continued focus of its investments. This healthcare property niche has been one of the most troubled sectors of the industry, with payment issues resulting in larger healthcare REITs like Ventas and HCP, Inc. spinning off assets to avoid the problems facing nursing home operators.

That's clearly not a good sign; however, the long-term medical need for nursing home care is pretty clear, and will benefit from the same aging population that is expected to lift demand for assisted living and well living facilities. Moreover, being an acquirer when others are looking to sell has resulted in pretty good investment opportunities for CareTrust, which estimates that it has been able to buy assets with an average 9% initial yield -- a robust figure in the REIT space today.

A growth REIT

As a relatively young REIT, CareTrust moved quickly to tap the capital markets via debt issuance and stock sales to fund its growth. The portfolio expansion has also allowed it to diversify and, equally important, increase its dividend every year since its IPO. In 2014 the quarterly dividend was $0.125 per share. The most recent quarterly dividend, paid throughout 2018, was $0.205 per share, up 10% over the quarterly dividends paid in 2017.