Cargill launches first chocolate manufacturing operation in Asia, with growth plans across region

- India facility operational by mid-2021

- Annual chocolate production of 10,000 tons initially

- Approximately 100 new jobs created

MINNEAPOLIS, June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumer demand for chocolate products continues to grow steadily in the Asia market. To help the food industry meet this growing demand, Cargill is partnering with a local manufacturer in western India, to launch its first chocolate manufacturing operation in Asia. The facility is expected to begin operating mid-2021 and will initially produce 10,000 tons of chocolate compounds.

More

"Asia is a key growth market for Cargill. Opening a chocolate manufacturing operation in India allows us to increase our regional footprint and capabilities in Asia to better support the needs of our local Indian customers as well as multi-national customers in the region," said Francesca Kleemans, managing director Cargill Cocoa & Chocolate Asia-Pacific. "It also demonstrates our commitment to supporting the local economy with the addition of 100 new manufacturing jobs."

Customers can tap into Cargill's R&D network of food scientists and experts located at Cargill's state-of-the-art regional innovation centers in Singapore, Shanghai and India to collaboratively innovate with chocolate products that bring sensory experiences in terms of colors and flavors specific to regional and local tastes and consumption patterns. Customers also benefit from Cargill's globally integrated cocoa and chocolate supply chain, risk management capabilities, and its renowned food safety and sustainability approach to cocoa and chocolate production.

"Combining local insights from our experience and long term presence as a food ingredient supplier in India with our global cocoa and chocolate expertise, we aim to become the leading supplier and trusted partner for our bakery, ice cream and confectionary customers in Asia, who will use our chocolate compounds, chips and paste to create products that will delight local palates," added Kleemans.

Cargill established its cocoa presence in Asia in 1995 in Makassar, Indonesia, with a team designated to support trading and supply management of cocoa to Cargill processing plants in Europe and Brazil. In 2014, Cargill opened a cocoa processing plant in Gresik, Indonesia, to make premium Gerkens® cocoa products. With the addition of the new manufacturing plant in India, Cargill is well prepared to develop and scale up operational capabilities quickly to support future growth for our customers locally, regionally and globally.

About Cargill

Cargill's 160,000 employees across 70 countries work relentlessly to achieve our purpose of nourishing the world in a safe, responsible and sustainable way. Every day, we connect farmers with markets, customers with ingredients, and people and animals with food they need to thrive. We combine 154 years of experience with new technologies and insights to serve as a trusted partner for food, agriculture, financial and industrial customers in more than 125 countries. Side-by-side, we are building a stronger, sustainable future for agriculture. For more information, visit Cargill.com and our News Center.

About Cargill in India

In India, Cargill started operations in 1987. It has businesses in refined oils, food ingredients, grain and oilseeds, cotton, animal nutrition, bio-industrial and trade structured finance. Cargill in India markets leading consumer brands of edible oils such as Nature Fresh, Gemini, Sweekar, Leonardo Olive Oil, Rath and Sunflower brand of hydrogenated fats. It also markets wheat flour under the Nature Fresh brand name. The animal nutrition business of Cargill provides animal feed and premix and nutrition for aqua, dairy and poultry. It markets animal feed and premix under the brands such as Provimi, Purina, and EWOS. The Cargill's grains and oilseeds crush business originates grains and oilseeds. Overall, the company employs more than 4,000 employees working across offices and plants and a network of offices, warehouses and depots.