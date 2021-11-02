Cargo plane wreck recovered from ocean off Hawaii

Associated Press

In fact, no one is entirely sure what to make of LIV Golf Investments, except that it is backed primarily by Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund and the Shark is running the show. “This is only the beginning,” Norman said, leaving the golf world to speculate on the middle and the end. For now, Norman announced last week only that his new company will pump $200 million into the Asian Tour for a series of 10 tournaments in a 10-year commitment.