Grounded cargo ship Ever Given floating, moving through Suez Canal: 'We pulled it off!'

John Bacon, USA TODAY
·3 min read

One of the largest ships in the world was refloated and moving through the Suez Canal on Monday after being grounded and blocking the crucial global shipping lane for more than a week.

Hopes heightened that hundreds of waiting ships would soon be sailing through the canal. A salvage team of tugboats pulled the Ever Given toward the Great Bitter Lake, a wider stretch of water in the middle of the canal where the ship will undergo technical inspection, canal authorities said.

“We pulled it off!” Peter Berdowski, CEO of Boskalis, the salvage firm hired to extract the Ever Given, said in a statement. “I am excited to announce that our team of experts, working in close collaboration with the Suez Canal Authority, successfully refloated the Ever Given … thereby making free passage through the Suez Canal possible again.”

The 120-mile-long shipping link between the Mediterranean and Red seas carries about 13% of world trade, said German insurer Allianz. The firm estimated the cost of the blockage in global trade at up to $10 billion per day.

Jeffrey Bergstrand, professor of finance at the University of Notre Dame’s Mendoza College of Business, specializes in the international economy and trade. Bergstrand said the blockage ultimately should have little impact on the U.S.

"Since most of the imports blocked over the last week are heading to Europe, U.S. consumers will likely see little effect on prices of U.S. imports," he said.

How the ship get stuck in the Suez Canal: The world's heaviest traffic jam

The Panamanian-flagged cargo ship weighs 220,000 tons, spans nearly a quarter-mile long and carries 20,000 containers. The ship, almost as long as the Empire State building is tall, spun around and ran aground in high winds last Tuesday.

Workers dredged 30,000 cubic meters of sand – enough to fill about a dozen Olympic-sized swimming pools - while more than a dozen tugboats labored for days to free the ship. The stern of the Ever Given, which had been grounded about four yards from the bank, finally was swung more than 100 yards from shore earlier Monday.

"This was the result of successful push and tow maneuvers, which led to the restoration of 80% of the vessel’s direction," the Egyptian-owned Suez Canal Authority said in a statement.

Videos showed tugboats in the canal blaring their horns in celebration. Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi lauded the effort on social media.

"Today, the Egyptians have succeeded in ending the crisis of the delinquent ship in the Suez Canal despite the tremendous technical complexity that surrounded this process from every side," he tweeted.

It was not immediately clear when ships will again be flowing through the canal. Admiral Osama Rabie, who manages the authority, pledged the more than 360 ships awaiting passage would start to flow through the canal soon.

The authority said it will take more than three days to clear the traffic jam. The global shipping company Maersk estimated it could take twice that long. The data firm Refinitiv estimated it could take more than 10 days.

Maersk said it has three vessels stuck in the canal and another 29 waiting to enter. The company has rerouted 15 vessels to sail around Africa. Removing some or all of the load in an effort to lighten the ship would have taken weeks and add to the growing backlog of ships awaiting passage.

“The ripple effects on global capacity and equipment are significant,” Maersk warned in an advisory statement for customers.

Contributing: The Associated Press

Suez Canal blockage: Vessel 'partially refloated' as workers resume efforts

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Suez Canal ship freed: Ever Given moving through Suez Canal

Recommended Stories

  • Ever Given ship in Suez Canal moved '80%' in right direction

    The massive container ship blocking the Suez Canal for almost a week has been turned 80 percent in the right direction, officials said Monday, raising hopes the vital trade route could soon be clear. But its owner said that while the giant ship "has turned", it was still not yet afloat. The MV Ever Given, longer than four football fields, has been wedged diagonally across the canal since Tuesday, strangling world supply chains and costing the global economy billions.

  • Ever Given Container Ship Famously Stuck in Suez Canal Is Now Free

    After nearly a week of top-tier canal memes and trade-related headaches of truly global proportions, the Ever Given was refloated on Monday.

  • Ship Blocking Suez Canal Refloated, Authority Says

    The Suez Canal Authority announced on March 29 that the container ship blocking the canal had been refloated.The authority said navigation in the canal would “be resumed immediately upon the complete restoration of the vessel’s direction”.The ship, the Ever Given, was bound for the “Bitter Lakes waiting area for technical inspection,” the authority said.On March 23, the Ever Given became wedged across the crucial waterway, disrupting global shipping for days. Credit: Suez Canal Authority via Storyful

  • Suez Canal blockage could intensify shipping delays, lead to shortages of toilet paper, coffee and other consumer goods

    A cargo ship's blockage of the Suez Canal could worsen shipping snarls and spark shortages of toilet paper, coffee and other products.

  • On the move again! Crews free giant container ship blocking Suez Canal

    The Ever Given container ship, which has been stuck for nearly a week after running aground in the Suez Canal during high winds, has reportedly been freed from its resting place, according to the Associated Press. The ship was "successfully re-floated" as of Monday morning when the stern (rear) of the ship was freed, according the chairman of Egypt's canal authority, CBS News reported. Shortly after, with the help of high tide late Monday morning, the bow (front) of the ship was finally freed from the east bank of the Suez Canal. A northeastern wind may have also helped to push the ship away from land. The tracking map on Vesslefinder.com from early afternoon, local time, shows the Ever Given once again centered and moving in the Suez Canal. Satellite images from last week showed the 1,312-foot-long ship with its bow wedged into the eastern bank at a diagonal across the roughly 656-foot-wide Suez Canal, choking off a crucial maritime trade route in new satellite images released Friday by Maxar Images. The Ever Given, which is operated by the Taiwan-based Evergreen Marine Corp., towered over several tug boats that lined its port side. Freeing the ship was a technical operation that took six days and several attempts. Ultimately, Mother Nature helped play a role in freeing the vessel. About 12% of world trade operates through the canal, but concerns are growing over the impact the maritime traffic jam could have on the cost of goods. CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP Workers raced against the clock to fully free the ship in an endeavor that is costing the world economy an estimated $400 million in delayed goods for every hour the waterway was blocked, according to shipping data and news company Lloyd's List. The London-based shipping news journal estimated that the value of cargo goods passing through the canal every day to be roughly around $9.7 billion -- westbound traffic valued at $5.1 billion daily and eastbound traffic valued at $4.5 billion daily. The vessel first became stuck on Tuesday, March 23, on its way from China to the port of Rotterdam in the Netherlands when it reportedly ran aground amid a severe dust storm that caused high winds and poor visibility in the canal. The job of dislodging the ship fell to SMIT Salvage BV, one of the largest salvage companies in the world that provides marine emergency response, wreck removal operations and environmental care services. AccuWeather Meteorologist John Gresiak said dry and mostly clear weather could be expected in the area over into Tuesday. Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier, Spectrum, FuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios.

  • Massive container ship freed from Suez Canal

    Rescuers fully dislodged the "Ever Given" from the banks of the Suez Canal on Monday, sending the skyscraper-sized container ship on its way after six days of drama that paralyzed the vital shipping route, according to canal authorities.Why it matters: The massive maritime traffic jam wreaked havoc on global trade and resulted in one of the largest ship salvage operations in modern history.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeShippers with containers carrying oil, commodities and consumer goods were forced to reroute around the southern tip of Africa, adding weeks and tens of thousands of dollars of additional costs to their voyages.The Suez blockage was estimated to cost $400 million per hour in delays to goods shipments, according to CNBC.BREAKING: the ship is really moving now and horns are blaring in what sounds like celebration.The stern has swung away from us and it looks like it’s really facing the right way now after hours of being jackknifed across the channel. pic.twitter.com/gTuvqWO5ta— Raf Sanchez (@rafsanchez) March 29, 2021 Context: The ship, one of the largest in the world, ran aground in the canal on March 22 after getting caught in poor visibility and high winds from a sandstorm. The 220,000-ton and quarter-mile-long ship, operated by Taiwan-based Evergreen Marine, had been heading from China to the Netherlands.Dredgers and tug boats were able to partially refloat the ship early on Monday morning, before fully freeing it from the bank hours later.The big picture: About 30% of global container shipping volumes pass through the canal, which links the Mediterranean Sea with the Red Sea — a vital connection between European and Asian markets.Maersk, the world's largest container shipping company, said in an advisory on Monday that the six-day blockage has triggered a series of disruptions to global trade that could "take weeks, possibly months, to unravel."The company added that it could take at least six days for its current queue of ships to pass through once the Suez Canal is fully cleared for operations again.Our thought bubble: The trouble in the Suez — like the pandemic — underscores the fragility of a global economy built on just-in-time shipping.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • The Suez Canal has a contentious history and has been blocked and closed several times since opening

    In total, there have been five closures to the Suez Canal since its opening in 1869, one of which has forced the vital shipping route to shut down for years.

  • Oil falls as traffic in Suez Canal resumes

    Oil fell on Monday as a container ship that has blocked the Suez Canal for nearly a week was refloated and traffic in the waterway resumed, while fuel demand in Europe remained weak amid renewed lockdowns to curb a new wave of coronavirus infections. At the Suez Canal, a Reuters witness saw the giant container ship Ever Given moving after being refloated by rescue workers and salvage teams, and a shipping tracker and Egyptian TV showed it positioned in the centre of the waterway. "Now that the Suez mini crisis is being resolved the oil market is left to its own fundamental devices again," said PVM Oil Associates analyst Tamas Varga.

  • Sunday marked by rain and snow in the Northeast

    It was a rainy Sunday for most of the Northeast on March 28, with precipitation turning to snow in higher elevations.

  • ‘The only threat you face is unarmed children’: Beto O’Rourke mocks Ted Cruz’s claim border smugglers heckled him

    O’Rourke listed problems Texans face that Cruz could address instead of posting videos from border

  • An unusually high 'spring' tide might help refloat the Ever Given on the Suez Canal, reports say

    The Ever Given, which has blocked the waterway for several days, may benefit from an unusually high spring tide in the Suez Canal on Monday.

  • Giant ship blocking Suez Canal partially refloated after huge effort to reopen trade route

    The Ever Given "has successfully floated after the ship responded to the pulling and towing maneuvers," the Suez Canal Authority said in a statement early Monday.

  • The Giant Ship Blocking the Suez Canal Is Finally Freed

    (Bloomberg) -- Supply Lines is a daily newsletter that tracks trade and supply chains disrupted by the pandemic. Sign up here.The giant vessel that’s blocked the Suez Canal for almost a week was pulled free from the bank, a major step toward getting ships moving again along one of the world’s most important trade arteries.The stoppage caused a tailback of hundreds of vessels, snarled supply chains already under pressure due to the coronavirus pandemic and provided a stark reminder of the fragility of the global trade infrastructure.Horns sounded in celebration as the Ever Given -- a boat longer than the Eiffel Tower -- made her way up the canal after a frantic rescue operation involving teams of tugs and dredgers working day and night.The container ship was moved from the canal wall around 3 p.m. Egypt time on Monday. It then moved north from the narrow southern end of the canal, where it ran aground on Tuesday, toward the Great Bitter Lake.The Suez Canal Authority said navigation would resume as normal, though it didn’t specify when. There will be enough space for other ships to pass the Ever Given once it gets to the lake.Salvage teams had struggled to free the vessel, 400 meters long and carrying almost $1 billion of cargo. They tried to use high tides and a full moon to pull it from the sandy bank it smashed into during high winds, in an operation that also involved shovelling 30,000 cubic meters of sand and removing part of the canal wall.Egyptian authorities were desperate to get traffic flowing again through the waterway that’s a conduit for about 12% of world trade and about 1 million barrels of oil a day. This has been the canal’s longest closure since it was shut for eight years following the 1967 Six Day War.Firms including A.P. Moller-Maersk A/S and Hapag-Lloyd AG were forced to reroute their ships via the southern tip of Africa, which can add two weeks on to a journey between Europe and Asia.Shipping experts anticipate that the disruption will last for months because of schedules being upturned and the uneven wave of cargo that will hit ports down the line.While the hit of the canal’s $10-billion-per-day closure will likely be small given that global merchandise trade amounts to $18 trillion a year, the prospect of hundreds of ships being thrown off schedule will ensure cargo delays in the weeks if not months ahead. The dozen or so container carriers that control most of the world’s ocean freight capacity are already charging record-high rates on some routes, and shortages of everything from chemicals and lumber to dockside labor already abound.Dominoes Toppled“The dominoes have been toppled,” Lars Jensen, chief executive of SeaIntelligence Consulting in Copenhagen, wrote on social media over the weekend. “The delays and re-routing which have already happened will cause ripple effects” which will be felt for several months.Companies from Ikea to Caterpillar Inc. have been affected and thousands of live animals -- many of them sheep -- are stuck on ships in the area. Consumer goods, industrial inputs, and commodities from oil to coffee are caught up in the jam, with Asian exporters and European importers affected most directly.The blockage held up about $400 million an hour, based on rough calculations from Lloyd’s List that suggested westbound traffic to Europe is worth around $5.1 billion a day and eastbound traffic is approximately $4.5 billion.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • NFL free agent tracker 2021: Keep pace with offseason's major moves

    As NFL free agency closes in and top players get cut and sign new deals over the next few weeks, we're updating this page with all the latest moves.

  • The Ever Given's rudder has been freed from the sediment, but the ship's still stuck in the Suez Canal

    The ship has been blocking the Suez Canal for over 100 hours. Though the stern was freed Friday night, the bow remains stuck in the sand and mud.

  • New York lawmakers agree to legalize recreational marijuana

    New York is poised to join a growing number of states that have legalized marijuana after state lawmakers reached a deal to allow sales of the drug for recreational use. The agreement reached Saturday would expand the state's existing medical marijuana program and set up a a licensing and taxation system for recreational sales. It has taken years for the state's lawmakers to come to a consensus on how to legalize recreational marijuana in New York.

  • Suez Canal update: Still unclear when stuck ship will be dislodged

    The massive container ship that's captured the world's attention remained stuck in the Suez Canal six days on, but authorities expressed optimism it may be dislodged this weekend. Why it matters: More than 300 cargo ships are blocked and waiting for rescuers to free the "Ever Given," per The New York Times. The ship — which is almost as long as the Empire State Building is tall — is also causing incredible downstream damage to the global economy.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The latest: Osama Rabie, the head of Egypt’s Suez Canal Authority, told reporters at a news briefing Saturday that the vessel could be afloat again "today or tomorrow, depending on the ship’s responsiveness to the tides," per the Guardian.Nearly a dozen tugboats and several dredgers have been working to free the boat, the NYT notes. Two additional tugboats were on the way to help Sunday. Rescuers had hoped to take advantage of high tide to attempt to refloat the ship, but it "came and went without progress," the NYT noted. What they're saying: Osama Rabie, the chairman of the Suez Canal Authority, said in a press conference Saturday that he could not offer an exact timeline for when the ship would be dislodged, according to AP.Rabie said that if pulling the ship fails to move it, rescue teams might have to remove some containers to lighten the load.“A significant incident like this is usually the result of many reasons: The weather was one reason, but maybe there was a technical error, or a human error,” Rabie added. Editor's note: This story has been updated throughout. Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Jury to hear opening arguments in Derek Chauvin trial for George Floyd's death

    MINNEAPOLIS (Reuters) -A jury gathered on Monday to hear opening arguments in the murder trial of former Minneapolis policeman Derek Chauvin for the deadly arrest of George Floyd, which ignited a global protest movement 10 months ago. Over two weeks of jury selection, many jurors told Hennepin County District Judge Peter Cahill and the lawyers on each side that they recognized the scrutiny their deliberations would come under, not least by those who view the trial as a reckoning for how Black people are policed in the United States. "It's been a long time coming," a gospel choir sang on Sunday evening at a prayer service attended by Floyd's relatives.

  • Traffic in Suez Canal resumes after stranded ship refloated

    Shipping traffic through Egypt's Suez Canal resumed on Monday after a giant container ship which had been blocking the busy waterway for almost a week was refloated, the canal authority said. "Admiral Osama Rabie, the Chairman of the Suez Canal Authority (SCA), announces the resumption of maritime traffic in the Suez Canal after the Authority successfully rescues and floats the giant Panamanian container ship EVER GIVEN," a statement from the SCA said. After dredging and excavation work over the weekend, rescue workers from the SCA and a team from Dutch firm Smit Salvage had succeeded in partially refloating the ship earlier on Monday using tug boats.

  • Trump White House COVID-19 coordinator Deborah Birx says most deaths could have been avoided

    The former White House COVID-19 coordinator said most coronavirus deaths after the first wave "could have been mitigated or decreased substantially."