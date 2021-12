Reuters

Veteran Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga launches his fifth bid for the presidency on Friday, this time with the support of his former foe President Uhuru Kenyatta. Odinga's last three runs for office in 2007, 2013 and 2017 were marked by high drama after he led his supporters to protest at the outcomes or challenge them in court, saying his victories were stolen. But he made peace with Kenyatta in early 2018, effectively sidelining Kenyatta's deputy William Ruto, who has been vocal about his own presidential ambitions.