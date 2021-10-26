Is CarGurus, Inc. (CARG) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds?

Abigail Fisher
·6 min read

Before we spend countless hours researching a company, we like to analyze what insiders, hedge funds and billionaire investors think of the stock first. This is a necessary first step in our investment process because our research has shown that the elite investors' consensus returns have been exceptional. In the following paragraphs, we find out what the billionaire investors and hedge funds think of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG).

Is CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) a worthy stock to buy now? The smart money was becoming less hopeful. The number of long hedge fund bets were trimmed by 6 lately. CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) was in 23 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of the second quarter of 2021. The all time high for this statistic is 33. Our calculations also showed that CARG isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q2 rankings).

If you'd ask most traders, hedge funds are seen as worthless, old financial tools of yesteryear. While there are over 8000 funds in operation today, Our researchers hone in on the aristocrats of this club, approximately 850 funds. These investment experts shepherd most of the hedge fund industry's total asset base, and by tailing their finest equity investments, Insider Monkey has found a few investment strategies that have historically outstripped Mr. Market. Insider Monkey's flagship short hedge fund strategy outpaced the S&P 500 short ETFs by around 20 percentage points per year since its inception in March 2017. Also, our monthly newsletter's portfolio of long stock picks returned 185.4% since March 2017 (through August 2021) and beat the S&P 500 Index by more than 79 percentage points. You can download a sample issue of this newsletter on our website.

Paul Reeder PAR Capital Management
Paul Reeder PAR Capital Management

Paul Reeder of PAR Capital Management

At Insider Monkey, we scour multiple sources to uncover the next great investment idea. For example, lithium mining is one of the fastest growing industries right now, so we are checking out stock pitches like this emerging lithium stock. We go through lists like the 10 best EV stocks to pick the next Tesla that will deliver a 10x return. Even though we recommend positions in only a tiny fraction of the companies we analyze, we check out as many stocks as we can. We read hedge fund investor letters and listen to stock pitches at hedge fund conferences. You can subscribe to our free daily newsletter on our homepage. Keeping this in mind let's go over the key hedge fund action surrounding CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG).

Do Hedge Funds Think CARG Is A Good Stock To Buy Now?

Heading into the third quarter of 2021, a total of 23 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of -21% from one quarter earlier. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in CARG over the last 24 quarters. So, let's examine which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

When looking at the institutional investors followed by Insider Monkey, PAR Capital Management, managed by Paul Reeder and Edward Shapiro, holds the biggest position in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG). PAR Capital Management has a $52.2 million position in the stock, comprising 1.3% of its 13F portfolio. Coming in second is Two Sigma Advisors, managed by John Overdeck and David Siegel, which holds a $38.1 million position; 0.1% of its 13F portfolio is allocated to the company. Some other professional money managers with similar optimism contain Jonathan Auerbach's Hound Partners, Joseph Samuels's Islet Management and Jeff Osher's No Street Capital. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Hidden Lake Asset Management allocated the biggest weight to CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG), around 5.67% of its 13F portfolio. Hill City Capital is also relatively very bullish on the stock, dishing out 3.51 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to CARG.

Seeing as CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) has experienced declining sentiment from the entirety of the hedge funds we track, logic holds that there were a few hedgies that slashed their entire stakes last quarter. Interestingly, Gavin Baker's Atreides Management sold off the biggest position of the 750 funds watched by Insider Monkey, comprising an estimated $63.6 million in stock. Matt Sirovich and Jeremy Mindich's fund, Scopia Capital, also cut its stock, about $30.7 million worth. These transactions are interesting, as total hedge fund interest fell by 6 funds last quarter.

Let's now review hedge fund activity in other stocks - not necessarily in the same industry as CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) but similarly valued. We will take a look at Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR), Momentive Global Inc (NASDAQ:MNTV), 8x8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT), NorthWestern Corporation (NASDAQ:NWE), Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL), American Well Corporation (NYSE:AMWL), and Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN). This group of stocks' market caps resemble CARG's market cap.

[table] Ticker, No of HFs with positions, Total Value of HF Positions (x1000), Change in HF Position CRSR,14,42455,5 MNTV,28,238702,-4 EGHT,29,928021,5 NWE,15,56305,4 AZUL,10,120056,-1 AMWL,20,124952,1 WERN,20,203288,-1 Average,19.4,244826,1.3 [/table]

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 19.4 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $245 million. That figure was $242 million in CARG's case. 8x8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) is the least popular one with only 10 bullish hedge fund positions. CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) is not the most popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still above average. Our overall hedge fund sentiment score for CARG is 54.1. Stocks with higher number of hedge fund positions relative to other stocks as well as relative to their historical range receive a higher sentiment score. Our calculations showed that top 5 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 95.8% in 2019 and 2020, and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 40 percentage points. These stocks gained 24% in 2021 through October 22nd and still beat the market by 1.6 percentage points. Hedge funds were also right about betting on CARG as the stock returned 29.2% since the end of Q2 (through 10/22) and outperformed the market. Hedge funds were rewarded for their relative bullishness.

Get real-time email alerts: Follow Cargurus Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Trading at Rock-Bottom Prices

    The savvy investor knows that the best time to buy is when a stock is priced low – it’s just the old game of ‘buy low and sell high,’ the age-old advice on how to make money. But markets have been rising lately, even taking some recent fluctuations into account. But with the S&P and the NASDAQ near record levels, it’s hard to tell when a stock is priced low. The key is just to take them as individuals. The stock market is the world’s greatest real-time experiment in averaging over large mass num

  • Elon Musk’s Fortune Soars $36 Billion in a Day on Hertz Order

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk’s personal fortune jumped by $36.2 billion Monday after Hertz Global Holdings Inc. placed an order for 100,000 Teslas and filings showed a fresh tranche of options in his moonshot pay package vested. Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Hamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Top Money

  • Got $300,000? These Dividend Stocks Can Make You a Millionaire by 2031 (or Sooner)

    For more than a decade, growth stocks have been in favor on Wall Street. To begin with, dividend stocks have a much better long-term track record than companies that don't pay a dividend. A report from J.P. Morgan Asset Management, a division of JPMorgan Chase, found an almost 500% higher annualized return from companies that initiated and grew their payouts between 1972 and 2012 (9.5% annual return), relative to stocks which didn't pay a dividend over the same four-decade stretch (1.6% annual return).

  • 2 Dividend Stocks That Are Dirt Cheap Right Now

    The market is deeply discounting this pair of income-generating stocks, which should keep delivering for years to come.

  • Billionaire investor David Tepper warns against going all in on stocks, slams bonds, and hints crypto may be a bubble in a new interview. Here are the 8 best quotes.

    The Appaloosa Management boss sees crypto as a store of value like gold, and advises investors to hold stocks for the long term.

  • What’s the safest place for retirees to keep an emergency fund?

    If you have retired from full-time work, or will soon, it’s important to have enough liquid assets to keep you from drawing down your portfolio in times of market turbulence. “It keeps you calm and steady in times of market volatility,” says Daniel Lee, director of financial planning and advice at BrightPlan, a financial wellness benefit provider based in San Jose, Calif. “The cash protects your investment portfolio from having to sell something at an unfavorable time.” There are actually two types of funds to help you stay financially secure: a rainy-day fund and an emergency fund, the first smaller than the second.

  • The 1929 Stock Market Crash Caught Nearly Everyone Off Guard. Are We Headed for a Similar Fate?

    The Great Crash that began on Oct. 24, 1929, demolished every investing strategy that didn’t include stuffing cash into mattresses. Are we on a similar trajectory now?

  • 3 Vanguard ETFs That Could Help You Retire a Millionaire

    These Vanguard exchange-traded funds provide a low-cost way to invest in the stock and bond markets.

  • Analysis-From zero to $12 billion; investors chase Trump stock hype

    Donald Trump has united some of his supporters and detractors in buying shares in his new company and hoping to score a big win. Anthony Nguyen, a 49-year-old software consultant from Austin, Texas, is a Republican who refused to vote for the former U.S. president in last year's election. Last week he joined the millions of online day traders who drove up the value of the company that will house Trump's new social media venture to almost $12 billion.

  • Billionaire 'Bond King' Jeff Gundlach rings the inflation alarm, predicts a weaker dollar, and warns bitcoin could tumble in a new interview. Here are the 8 best quotes.

    The DoubleLine Capital boss trumpeted commodities and emerging markets, but sounded more bearish about stocks.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks Under $10 With at Least 8% Dividend Yield

    Every investor wants to see his stocks pay off – or he wouldn’t be in the markets. But finding the right investment, the ‘one’ that will bring profits, no matter what direction the overall markets take, can sometimes be challenging. The two simplest courses of action an investor can take to ensure solid returns are based on common sense. The first is, to buy low and sell high. That is, find a cheap stock with sound fundamentals and good prospects for growth – and buy in to take advantage of the

  • Got $5,000? 2 Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term

    Many people don't realize that although the benchmark is comprised of the 500 largest stocks on the market, over 27% of those companies are tech stocks, the largest component of the index. If generating serious wealth is one of your financial goals, it's perfectly achievable by practicing a buy-and-hold strategy. A great place to start would be with the following high-growth tech stocks.

  • Creatd surges 68% after announcing a line of Trump NFTs, including an infamous picture of the former president signing a model

    The NFT features photos of a young Donald Trump signing a model's breast at a public gala, the company said.

  • Why Nio Shares Jumped Monday

    The electric vehicle sector is in focus for investors today, and that has the American depositary shares of Chinese EV maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) surging. As of 11:50 a.m. EDT, Nio shares were at session highs up almost 5%. Over the weekend, Chinese competitor XPeng made some announcements about its autonomous technology that got investors excited.

  • It’s no stimulus check, but 17 million Americans are missing out on free money

    Such opportunities are rare, so make sure you get all of the money you're owed.

  • Individual investors may be running out of ‘firepower’ after diverging from ‘smart money’ stock-market investors, says Morgan Stanley

    Individual investors remained strong buyers of stocks in recent weeks, diverging from the path taken by many institutions, as they helped push the stock market to a new high, according to a Morgan Stanley report.

  • Why Skillz Is Soaring today

    Shares of Skillz (NYSE: SKLZ) were running 9% higher in morning trading Monday after the mobile esports platform got a vote of confidence from investing guru Cathie Wood, who bought a large tranche of the stock for her ARK Invest exchange-traded funds. Skillz has been on a long downward slide with the stock losing more than three-quarters of its value after soaring to over $46 per share during the meme stock trading frenzy back in February. Since then, Skillz stock has climbed nearly 40%, though at around $11 a stub it remains severely depressed.

  • Elon Musk's SpaceX Is Now 100X a Unicorn Stock

    And for good reason. By 2025, SpaceX could be bigger than the space businesses of Boeing and Lockheed Martin -- combined.

  • Retirement Stock Portfolio: 10 Safe Tech Stocks To Consider

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best stocks for retirement. You can skip our detailed analysis of retirement stocks and go directly to read Retirement Stock Portfolio: 5 Safe Tech Stocks To Consider. Chalking out a financially secure retirement plan can be difficult, especially in times of financial volatility. According to a report published […]

  • 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Invest $50 in Right Now

    The first no-brainer stock patient investors can buy right now with $50 is mobile gaming platform company Skillz (NYSE: SKLZ). Shares of Skillz have lost more than three-quarters of their value since peaking in early February. What makes Skillz such an intriguing company is that it's avoided the costly development side of the equation and focused its efforts on being a platform where gamers can compete against each other for cash prizes.