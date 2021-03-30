- By GF Value





The stock of CarGurus (NAS:CARG, 30-year Financials) is believed to be significantly undervalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $23.695 per share and the market cap of $2.8 billion, CarGurus stock is believed to be significantly undervalued. GF Value for CarGurus is shown in the chart below.





CarGurus Stock Appears To Be Significantly Undervalued

Because CarGurus is significantly undervalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much higher than its business growth, which is estimated to grow 15.30% annually over the next three to five years.

It is always important to check the financial strength of a company before buying its stock. Investing in companies with poor financial strength have a higher risk of permanent loss. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great way to understand the financial strength of a company. CarGurus has a cash-to-debt ratio of 4.15, which is in the middle range of the companies in Interactive Media industry. The overall financial strength of CarGurus is 7 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of CarGurus is fair. This is the debt and cash of CarGurus over the past years:

It poses less risk to invest in profitable companies, especially those that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. A company with high profit margins is also typically a safer investment than one with low profit margins. CarGurus has been profitable 5 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $551.5 million and earnings of $0.68 a share. Its operating margin is 17.73%, which ranks better than 73% of the companies in Interactive Media industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks the profitability of CarGurus at 7 out of 10, which indicates fair profitability. This is the revenue and net income of CarGurus over the past years:

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long term performance of a company's stock. The faster a company is growing, the more likely it is to be creating value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth rate of CarGurus is -2.5%, which ranks worse than 66% of the companies in Interactive Media industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 45%, which ranks better than 77% of the companies in Interactive Media industry.

Another way to look at the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital and the weighted cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. We want to have the return on invested capital higher than the weighted cost of capital. For the past 12 months, CarGurus's return on invested capital is 36.59, and its cost of capital is 13.40. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of CarGurus is shown below:

In short, CarGurus (NAS:CARG, 30-year Financials) stock appears to be significantly undervalued. The company's financial condition is fair and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks better than 77% of the companies in Interactive Media industry. To learn more about CarGurus stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

