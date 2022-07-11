Carhartt is offering up to 50% off winter apparel—shop our top 10 picks

Save on jackets and more

As we approach the final throes of the winter season, many brands take the time to discount their cold-weather apparel in an effort to clear out inventory and make room for spring styles. Luckily for shoppers, it’s a great time to stock up on seasonal essentials while the chilly months are still upon us. Carhartt, a brand synonymous with high-quality workwear, is preparing for the arrival of spring by offering up to 50% off its winter gear—vests, sweatshirts and fleece-lined pants included.

Keep scrolling to take a look at our top 10 picks worth adding to your cart during this sale. Select sizes and colors are already running low, so don’t hesitate if you see something you like!

1. A long-sleeve, cotton henley

Get this shirt on sale

Carhartt’s flame-resistant line of clothing is super popular amongst those who work in more hazardous fields, but that doesn’t mean you can’t toss the pieces on for everyday wear. This flannel for instance is equal parts durable and stylish, made with a lightweight jersey material to keep you cool, and features a three-button design and front pocket. Out of its 40+ glowing reviews, one shopper writes, “This is the best FR shirt I have ever worn. It is lightweight, wicks moisture, and super comfortable to wear.”

Get the Carhartt Men’s Flame-resistant Force Cotton Long-sleeve Henley from $74.99 (Save $10)

2. This logo sweatshirt with an incredible rating

Get a sweatshirt at the sale

Over 2,000 customers and counting are obsessed with this cotton-blend sweatshirt, which is available in 18 colors and comes in sizes S - 5XL. Numerous shoppers are happy to report that it holds up well in the wash and is even warmer than expected, thanks to its thick, midweight cotton material.

Get the Carhartt Men’s Loose Fit Midweight Logo Sleeve Graphic Sweatshirt from $25 (Save $29.99)

3. These fleecy straight-leg pants

Get pants on sale

If you’re looking for the perfect cross between sweatpants and jeans, this pant is it. Made with spandex canvas to provide just the right amount of stretch, these mid-rise bottoms keep you comfortable and warm all day long. According to more than 400 shoppers, they’re ideal for yard work, snow shoveling and the like, with one commenting, “These are my favorite pants for winter outdoor work. They are super soft and durable and they keep me warm.”

Get the Carhartt Women’s Fleece-lined Crawford Pants for $35.99 (Save $24)

4. A pair of durable work pants

Get these fleece pants on sale.

Another well-reviewed pair of bottoms comes in the form of this rugged, slim-fit work pant. It also holds a near-perfect rating from more than 400 reviewers, who collectively praise these for their heavy-duty yet breathable construction and tapered fit. Keep in mind, some commenters warn to order one waist size up (you can choose from W28 - W42 sizing).

Get the Carhartt Men’s Rugged Flex Straight Fit Duck Double Front Pants from $37.49 (Save $12.50)

5. A heavyweight fleece hoodie to layer with

Get a jacket on sale

Gone are the days that you have to steal your partner’s hoodie once you add this option to your closet. Whether you throw it on for a brisk morning or for evening dog walks, you’ll have no shortage of uses for this ultra soft sweatshirt. In fact, many shoppers have dubbed it their “favorite hoodie ever!”

Get the Carhartt Women’s Relaxed Fit Midweight Full-zip Sweatshirt from $37.49 (Save $12.50)

6. This super popular pocket t-shirt

Get this t-shirt on sale

Okay, so technically this tee isn’t a winter staple, but what’s to stop you from wearing it all year round? Available for both men and women in tons of sizes and colors, these roomy tops have a combined 1,000+ reviews and a superb 4.5-star rating, with many agreeing that they’re one of the most long-lasting t-shirts on the market. Just take this shopper’s word for it: “These are good quality, sturdy t-shirts. I appreciate the simplicity, classic lines, generous sleeves and relaxed fit. I tried one out and liked it so much I've just ordered 3 more.”

7. A classic plaid flannel

Get a classic shirt on sale.

Flannel lovers, rejoice! You may have just found your new go-to button-down, as multiple shoppers have with the Rugged Flex flannel. Made with 3% elastane, it provides just enough stretch so as to not feel stiff while pulling it on, with the bonus of being easy to move in, should you go full lumberjack mode and wear it for outdoor tasks.

8. A zip-up vest for cool days

Get a vest on sale

Vests, in my opinion, are an underrated item of clothing. The beauty of a vest is that you can wear it under your jacket for added warmth or layer it over a henley if it’s slightly drafty out, and it’ll look stylish either way. Clearly the masses agree, as Carhartt’s fleece vest has garnered a stamp of approval from multiple shoppers for its versatility alone, with one noting it’s perfect to “wear as both formal and informal attire.”

Get the Carhartt Men’s Relaxed Fit Fleece Full Zip Vest from $41.99 (Save $32 to $38)

9. A pullover fleece to bundle up in

Get a fleece on sale

While we’re on the subject of relaxed-fit fleeces, Carhartt also makes a pullover style that we would be remiss not to include, given how downright comfy it looks. Although the women’s version is almost sold out, there’s still plenty of sizes and colors left in the men’s style. Shoppers claim that it’s great at regulating heat and strikes just the right balance between lightness and warmth.

Get the Carhartt Men’s Relaxed Fit Fleece Snap Front Jacket from $53.99 (Save $46)

10. This basic set of crew socks

Get these comfy socks on sale.

Re-line your sock drawer with this 6-pack of thick quarter socks. You’ll have no problems with them pulling down or bunching, according to reviewers, and can be worn for golfing, hiking and every activity in-between. Sizes are dwindling fast, so add ‘em to your cart while you still can!

Get the Cotton Quarter Work Sock, 3 Pack for $6.69 (Save $4.40)

