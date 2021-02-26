Caribbean bloc calls for more equity in COVID vaccine distribution

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jacqueline Charles
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The 15-member Caribbean Community Friday called for fair, transparent and equitable distribution of COVID-19 vaccines, noting that some wealthy countries have an abundance of supply while many poorer nations have not received a single dose.

“So far, all that we have received are 170,000 doses gifted to a couple nations from the government of India,” said Trinidad and Tobago Prime Minister Keith Rowley, chairman of the regional bloc known as CARICOM. “Barbados and Dominica, who received these gifts, graciously shared them around to many of us. This was done by them even as others with millions of doses that they can’t use immediately are refusing to make way for others at the manufacturers’ shipping line.”

Rowley made the call on behalf of the bloc during a virtual appearance sponsored by the Atlantic Council’s Adrienne Arsht Latin America Center. His plea comes as most Caribbean and Latin American nations continue to wait on deliveries of COVID-19 vaccines from a slow-moving United Nations-backed facility known as COVAX, and as worldwide vaccine shortages and quickly spreading variants of the coronavirus increase the urgency for relief.

Ensuring that the U.N.-backed facility, which made its first delivery to Ghana this week, works to the benefit of small and middle-income countries, like those in the Caribbean, is one area where the United States could play a leadership role, Rowley said, as he welcomed the Biden administration’s commitment to channel $4 billion in it over the next two years. He urged wealthier countries to ensure part of the vaccine supply goes to COVAX.

“The United States more than any other county can change what’s happening right now,” Rowley said. “Unfortunately, what has happened and is happening is ...the larger more powerful countries with more influential politics and fatter wallets are literally dominating the supply and distribution of what vaccines are available.”

Earlier this week, the director of the Pan American Health Organization, Dr. Carissa Etienne, said that increasing access to COVID-19 in the Americas should be a global top priority. Etienne said it is not acceptable that only 28 countries and territories in the region have received vaccines through bilateral deals or from other countries like India.

“Our region has been hit harder by the pandemic than any other and millions remain vulnerable to infection and death,” Etienne said. “The life-saving power of vaccines should not be a privilege for the few, but a right for all.”

These tiny Caribbean islands got the COVID-19 vaccine thanks to their ‘mother countries’

During his speech to the Atlantic Council, Rowley said some small islands in the tourism-dependent Caribbean have had their economies decimated. The virus has forced the closure of borders, crippled growth and fueled a debt crisis that is erasing economic gains. He made a strong appeal for debt relief and access to low-income loans.

While ensuring that as many Caribbean nationals are vaccinated as early as possible against COVID-19 is the top priority for CARICOM, Rowley said the regional bloc is also concerned about security, prosperity, energy, education and health.

“This juncture in time is an excellent opportunity to reset relations between the United States and our region, on these very issues,” he said.

As part of that new relationship, Rowley said CARICOM wants to see a “dispassionate, early review of the United States’ “scorched earth policy” toward Venezuela and a thawing of relations between the U.S. and Cuba.

“We know the nature of the issues and the history of the challenges in both areas,” Rowley said. “However, we were very disappointed when the United States recently reversed the very welcome, halting steps toward normalization of the relationship; and most recently the announcement of the unconvincing designation of Cuba as a terrorist-sponsoring state.”

While CARICOM has always been united on its Cuba position, the bloc under the previous Trump administration found its relationship with both the U.S and fellow members tested as they divided on the subject. Rowley said Friday that the U.S.’s “ineffective, harsh policies and sanctions are contributing immensely to widespread additional discriminate suffering in this Caribbean nation.”

With Venezuela, Caribbean leaders want the U.S. to “give the dialogue a chance. Norway has encouraged that and so did Mexico. The United States once again has the stature and the interest to bring the Venezuelan parties to a table.”

Recommended Stories

  • How are officials ensuring equity in vaccine distribution?

    Chief Public Health Officer of the Detroit Health Department Denise Fair answers how officials are ensuring equity in vaccine distribution: "In the city of Detroit, what we've done is bring the vaccine directly to our most vulnerable. We're out in the community, we are making sure that we're going to senior apartments. We're using our mobile clinics."

  • It’s a clean machine: Amazon’s top-rated robot vacuum is on sale today—save over $40

    The Goovi 1800PA robotic vacuum cleaner has your floors covered—no bending, kneeling, or force required.

  • The 29 Beanie Babies That Could Make Someone VERY Rich Very Quickly

    Maybe you?From Cosmopolitan

  • Jamal Khashoggi: US says Saudi prince approved Khashoggi killing

    An official report says Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman approved the journalist's murder.

  • Ferrucci shifting from IndyCar to NASCAR with 5-race stint

    Santino Ferrucci spent four hours in the simulator Friday, picked up some Bojangles french fries and headed to the team shop for last-minute preparations for his NASCAR debut. Ferrucci is hitting a reset for the third time in his short career, moving from IndyCar to NASCAR for what he hopes will be a firm landing spot. Ferrucci is in the process of relocating to North Carolina — hence his new affinity for the Charlotte-based Bojangles chicken chain — and adjusting to stock cars after so many years driving in open-wheel series.

  • CPAC: What is the convention Trump, Pence and Farage are speaking at and why is it so influential?

    Republican gathering began in 1974 and sees American conservatives debate social worries but has struggled with position on 'alt-right' in recent years

  • The GOP hasn’t represented a majority of voters in the Senate in 25 years

    Five Supreme Court Justices and many more on lower courts have been confirmed by Senates controlled by GOP representing smaller portion of populace than Democrats

  • Philippines extends partial coronavirus curbs in capital until end-March

    Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has extended partial coronavirus curbs in the capital until the end of March, as the country awaits the arrival of vaccines, the presidential spokesman said on Saturday. With southeast Asia's second-highest tally of infections and deaths, the Philippines has suffered lengthy, strict lockdowns in Manila and provinces, hitting an economy that was among Asia's fastest growing before the pandemic. Curbs will stay for another month in Manila, which accounts for 40% of national economic output, the spokesman, Harry Roque, said in a statement.

  • Iran condemns U.S. strikes in Syria, denies attacks in Iraq

    Iran on Saturday condemned U.S. air strikes against Iran-backed militias in Syria, and denied responsibility for rocket attacks on U.S. targets in Iraq that prompted Friday's strikes. Washington said its strikes on positions of the Iran-backed Kataib Hezbollah paramilitary group along the Iraq border were in response to the rocket attacks on U.S. targets in Iraq.

  • CPAC 2021 – live: Pompeo ‘lets rip’ saying left will gut military spending trading ‘army green for AOC green’

    Follow the latest updates

  • Nicola Sturgeon should resign 'if even half' of Alex Salmond's claims are true, MSP says

    A leading Scottish Conservative has said that “if even half” of what Nicola Sturgeon is being accused of is true she should resign as the country’s First Minister. Murdo Fraser, who sits on the Scottish Parliament committee investigating the government's handling of harassment complaints against former First Minister Alex Salmond, said that if true the claims were fatal for her leadership. The Conservative MSP said: “If even half of what Alex Salmond claimed yesterday was true it’s absolutely devastating for Nicola Sturgeon and her leadership of the Scottish National Party.” Mr Fraser added: “If even half of what he alleged yesterday turns out to be true, and we will get to the bottom of this very soon, then Nicola Sturgeon’s position is untenable and she will have to resign”. Mr Salmond told the committee on Friday that he had "no doubt" that Ms Sturgeon had breached the ministerial code by her handling of meetings she held with him to discuss complaints made against him by two female civil servants.

  • Haiti prison escape: Hundreds of inmates flee from Croix-des-Bouquets jail

    The prison's director is among 25 people killed in the mass escape near the capital, Port-au-Prince.

  • Dollars flood Venezuela as Maduro abandons 'socialismo' in favour of Chinese system

    Perched on the mountain range that divides the sprawling city of Caracas from the Caribbean Sea, Venezuela’s Hotel Humboldt can be seen from nearly all corners of the capital. The 65 year-old, 14-floor structure can only be reached by cable car from the city below. It currently boasts 69 rooms, six dining areas, a casino, a night club, and a swimming pool and spa. “It will be the first seven star hotel in Venezuela,” President Nicolas Maduro once proudly proclaimed as the 1956 symbol of oil wealth was being lavishly renovated. Now, the hotel is open again as a symbol of an impending economic recovery and tourism boom in a country that has suffered the worst economic crisis in modern Latin American history. But the so-called Socialist president’s touting of the luxurious, $300 per night hotel in a country where most live in poverty represents something else to others - an abandonment of a political project promising a socialist utopia in favor of an 'anything goes', capitalist kleptocracy.

  • Democrats decry Biden's airstrikes in Syria as unconstitutional. Republicans praise them as 'proportional.'

    Democrats are calling the Biden administration's airstrikes in Syria unconstitutional. President Biden on Thursday ordered airstrikes against facilities in eastern Syria used by Iranian-backed militant groups, his first military action since taking office. The strikes were in response to several rocket attacks against U.S. targets in Iraq. While Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said the limited scope of the airstrikes "aims to de-escalate the overall situation in both eastern Syria and Iraq," many Democrats expressed concerns on Friday that the move has done just the opposite, and argued it wasn't legally justified. "Some Democrats said that Congress has not passed an authorization for the use of military force specifically in Syria," reports CNN. Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) said "there is absolutely no justification for a president to authorize a military strike that is not in self-defense against an imminent threat without congressional authorization ... we need to extricate from the Middle East, not escalate." Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) agreed, calling for an immediate congressional briefing and saying "offensive military action without congressional approval is not constitutional absent extraordinary circumstances." Republicans, however, were seemingly largely pleased with the move. Rep. Michael McCaul (R-Texas), the top Republican on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, called the U.S. response a "necessary deterrent" to tell Iran that attacks on U.S. interests "will not be tolerated," reports CNN. As Fox News notes, Republican Sens. Marco Rubio (Fla.) and Lindsey Graham (S.C.), among others, also applauded the strike, calling it "proportional." White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki defended the action as "necessary," and said Biden "has the right to take action" as he sees fit. She said "there was a thorough, legal response" and the Defense Department briefed congressional leadership in advance. More stories from theweek.comBiden in the quagmireBen Sasse on Matt Gaetz: 'That guy is not an adult'Newly confirmed Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm is 'obsessed' with creating 'clean-energy jobs'

  • Prince Harry Just Revealed Exactly When He Knew Meghan Markle Was the One: "We Went from Zero to 60"

    The Duke of Sussex candidly shared more about his married life in a recent interview with James Corden—watch it here.

  • The 25 best British movies of the last decade

    From blockbusters like "Skyfall" and "Dunkirk" to smaller gems like "Wuthering Heights," here are the 25 best British movies of the last decade.

  • Tiger Woods car crash: Golfer 'in good spirits' after latest treatment

    The golfer received successful "follow-up procedures" following Tuesday's serious car crash in LA.

  • What to do if you lose your COVID-19 vaccine card

    Go back to the place you got your first shot if you lose your paper card, and make sure to take a photo of the vaccine card after your first dose.

  • Princess Diana wasn't allowed to call Prince Charles by his first name until they were engaged

    It's been 40 years since Prince Charles and Lady Diana Spencer announced their engagement with a televised interview.

  • Trump supporters and right-wing reporters wouldn't stop heckling CNN's Jim Acosta during second day of CPAC

    A crowd of Trump supporters and right-wing reporters were filmed following Jim Acosta around CPAC while chanting "CNN sucks!"