New Caribbean cruise line coming to Port Canaveral this year

A new Caribbean cruise line is coming to Port Canaveral later this year.

Norwegian Cruise Line will be offering trips to the eastern Caribbean starting on Oct. 30.

Its new fall itinerary will allow people to visit multiple islands including the cruise line’s private destinations.

Tickets will be available next month.

More information on Norwegian Cruise Line’s voyages can be found here.

