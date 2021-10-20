Caribbean Investment Holdings (LON:CIHL) shareholders have earned a 42% CAGR over the last five years

Buying shares in the best businesses can build meaningful wealth for you and your family. While the best companies are hard to find, but they can generate massive returns over long periods. Just think about the savvy investors who held Caribbean Investment Holdings Limited (LON:CIHL) shares for the last five years, while they gained 384%. And this is just one example of the epic gains achieved by some long term investors. In more good news, the share price has risen 41% in thirty days. This could be related to the recent financial results that were recently released - you could check the most recent data by reading our company report.

Let's take a look at the underlying fundamentals over the longer term, and see if they've been consistent with shareholders returns.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During five years of share price growth, Caribbean Investment Holdings achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 81% per year. The EPS growth is more impressive than the yearly share price gain of 37% over the same period. So it seems the market isn't so enthusiastic about the stock these days. The reasonably low P/E ratio of 4.64 also suggests market apprehension.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

Before buying or selling a stock, we always recommend a close examination of historic growth trends, available here.

What about the Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

We'd be remiss not to mention the difference between Caribbean Investment Holdings' total shareholder return (TSR) and its share price return. Arguably the TSR is a more complete return calculation because it accounts for the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested), along with the hypothetical value of any discounted capital that have been offered to shareholders. Dividends have been really beneficial for Caribbean Investment Holdings shareholders, and that cash payout contributed to why its TSR of 477%, over the last 5 years, is better than the share price return.

A Different Perspective

Investors in Caribbean Investment Holdings had a tough year, with a total loss of 4.4%, against a market gain of about 29%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 42% per year over half a decade. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Caribbean Investment Holdings you should be aware of.

