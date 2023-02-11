Caribbean Utilities Company (TSE:CUP.U) Has Announced A Dividend Of $0.175

Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd.'s (TSE:CUP.U) investors are due to receive a payment of $0.175 per share on 15th of March. Based on this payment, the dividend yield on the company's stock will be 4.9%, which is an attractive boost to shareholder returns.

Caribbean Utilities Company's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. Before making this announcement, Caribbean Utilities Company was paying out a fairly large proportion of earnings, and it wasn't generating positive free cash flows either. Generally, we think that this would be a risky long term practice.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 21.6%. Assuming the dividend continues along the course it has been charting recently, our estimates show the payout ratio being 69% which brings it into quite a comfortable range.

Caribbean Utilities Company Is Still Building Its Track Record

It is great to see that Caribbean Utilities Company has been paying a stable dividend for a number of years now, however we want to be a bit cautious about whether this will remain true through a full economic cycle. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $0.68 in 2018 to the most recent total annual payment of $0.70. Dividend payments have grown at less than 1% a year over this period. We like that the dividend hasn't been shrinking. However we're conscious that the company hasn't got an overly long track record of dividend payments yet, which makes us wary of relying on its dividend income.

Caribbean Utilities Company May Find It Hard To Grow The Dividend

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. However, Caribbean Utilities Company has only grown its earnings per share at 3.8% per annum over the past five years. Earnings are not growing quickly at all, and the company is paying out most of its profit as dividends. When the rate of return on reinvestment opportunities falls below a certain minimum level, companies often elect to pay a larger dividend instead. This is why many mature companies often have larger dividend yields.

Caribbean Utilities Company's Dividend Doesn't Look Sustainable

Overall, we don't think this company makes a great dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't cut this year. The payments are bit high to be considered sustainable, and the track record isn't the best. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Caribbean Utilities Company (of which 1 is a bit unpleasant!) you should know about. Is Caribbean Utilities Company not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

