Caribou Coffee is coming to Brookfield with dollar-off drink deals in its first month open

A Caribou Coffee shop will open Tuesday, Nov. 28, in Brookfield, and customers can get a dollar off certain drinks in its first month of business.

The newest location of the coffeehouse franchise, at 17065 W. Capitol Drive, will feature a drive-thru and both indoor and outdoor seating, according to a news release. The Brookfield shop will be Wisconsin's 21st Caribou Coffee location.

When does Brookfield's Caribou Coffee open?

Tuesday, Nov. 28, will be the first day the chain's new location will open, but the store will have a grand opening celebration on Friday, Dec. 1.

What will the hours be for the Caribou Coffee in Brookfield?

Here are the hours of operation for the new coffeehouse:

Monday through Friday from 5:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Sunday from 6:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

How to get $1 off your Caribou Coffee at the Brookfield coffeehouse:

Guests who visit the Brookfield location in its first month of business can get $1 off certain Caribou Coffee drinks:

Nov. 28 to Dec. 2: $1 off a hot or iced medium mocha.

Dec 3 to 9: $1 off a medium Espresso Shaker, including the new Ho Ho Mint Mocha Espresso Shaker.

Dec. 10 to 16: $1 off hot or iced medium Crafted Press.

Dec. 17 to 23: $1 off a medium Caramel High Rise.

Additionally, for every visit on Saturday, Dec. 2, and Sunday, Dec. 3, Caribou will donate $1 to Children’s Wisconsin.

The Brookfield Caribou Coffee location is hiring for team members and shift leaders and those interested in employment can learn more online, according to the release.

