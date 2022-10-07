Carillon Scout Mid Cap Fund is Bullish on Live Nation Entertainment (LYV)

Carillon Tower Advisers, an investment management company, released its “Carillon Scout Mid Cap Fund” second quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the second quarter, majority of the equity indexes declined due to interest rate hikes, Russia-Ukraine war, and Federal Reserve's balance-sheet tapering. Mid-cap and small-cap stocks poorly performed in the quarter relative to other investments. The fund’s portfolio was most overweight in the utilities and consumer staples sectors and is currently underweight in the information technology sector. In addition, you can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2022.

Carillon Tower Advisers discussed stocks like Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) in the second quarter 2022 investor letter. Headquartered in Beverly Hills, California, Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) is a live entertainment company. On October 5, 2022, Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) stock closed at $80.67 per share. One-month return of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) was -11.09% and its shares lost 18.49% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) has a market capitalization of $18.552 billion.

Here is what Carillon Tower Advisers specifically said about Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) in its Q2 2022 investor letter:

“Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) fell as economic worries gathered during the quarter and as a new wave of the pandemic gained steam. As this company also promotes concerts and shows in Europe and Latin America, economic worries in these regions may have weighed on sentiment. We are encouraged by very strong pent-up demand potential for concerts and shows following the pandemic.”

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 40 hedge fund portfolios held Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) at the end of the second quarter which was 51 in the previous quarter.

We discussed Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) in another article and shared the list of most valuable music companies in the world.

