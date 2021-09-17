Carillon Tower Advisers: “Guardant (GH) Remains One of the Unquestioned Leaders in its Space”

Carillon Tower Advisers, an investment management firm, published its “Carillon Eagle Mid Cap Growth Fund” second quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. Mid-cap stocks extended their recent run of success in the second quarter, advancing for the fifth consecutive quarter following the sharp selloff induced by the early stages of the pandemic. Among the two style indexes, the Russell Midcap® Growth Index (up 11.07%) staged a strong comeback against its Russell Midcap® Value Index (up 5.66%) counterpart, after lagging rather significantly in the first quarter. You can take a look at the fund’s top 5 holdings to have an idea about their top bets for 2021.

In the Q2 2021 investor letter of Carillon Tower Advisers, the fund mentioned Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: GH) and discussed its stance on the firm. Guardant Health, Inc. is a Redwood City, California-based precision oncology company with a $12.6 billion market capitalization. GH delivered a -2.85% return since the beginning of the year, while its 12-month returns are up by 24.28%. The stock closed at $127.00 per share on September 15, 2021.

Here is what Carillon Tower Advisers has to say about Guardant Health, Inc. in its Q2 2021 investor letter:

"Guardant Health is an industry leader in the emerging field of liquid biopsy, a modern diagnostic technology that gives clinicians the ability to detect minute levels of cell-free DNA from cancers located in the blood. The firm’s stock came under pressure a bit during the quarter as a number of new companies began to emerge in this field. Despite this, Guardant remains one of the unquestioned leaders in the space, as it possesses proprietary tests that have market-leading levels of both sensitivity and specificity."

Based on our calculations, Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: GH) was not able to clinch a spot in our list of the 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. GH was in 49 hedge fund portfolios at the end of the first half of 2021, compared to 41 funds in the previous quarter. Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: GH) delivered a 1.25% return in the past 3 months.

Hedge funds’ reputation as shrewd investors has been tarnished in the last decade as their hedged returns couldn’t keep up with the unhedged returns of the market indices. Our research has shown that hedge funds’ small-cap stock picks managed to beat the market by double digits annually between 1999 and 2016, but the margin of outperformance has been declining in recent years. Nevertheless, we were still able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the S&P 500 ETFs by 115 percentage points since March 2017 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that underperformed the market by 10 percentage points annually between 2006 and 2017. Interestingly the margin of underperformance of these stocks has been increasing in recent years. Investors who are long the market and short these stocks would have returned more than 27% annually between 2015 and 2017. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 in our quarterly newsletter.

