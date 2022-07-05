Carillon Tower Advisers: “Meta Platforms (FB) Missed Forecasts Amid Stagnating User Growth”

Carillon Tower Advisers, an investment management firm, published its “Carillon Clarivest Capital Appreciation Fund” first quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. At the start of the quarter, the Carillon ClariVest Capital Appreciation Fund (the “Fund”), as compared to the Russell 1000® Growth Index, was most overweight in the information technology and healthcare sectors and most underweight in communication services and real estate. At the end of the quarter, the portfolio remained the most overweight in information technology and healthcare and the most underweight in communication services and real estate. Within the universe of the Russell 1000 Growth Index, energy performed the best while communication services and materials lagged. Try to spend some time taking a look at the fund’s top 5 holdings to be informed about their best picks for 2022.

In its Q1 2022 investor letter, Carillon Clarivest Capital Appreciation Fund mentioned Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) and explained its insights for the company. Founded in 2004, Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is a Menlo Park, California-based multinational technology conglomerate with a $436.3 billion market capitalization. Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) delivered a -51.26% return since the beginning of the year, while its 12-month returns are down by -52.85%. The stock closed at $161.25 per share on June 30, 2022.

"Stock selection contributed the most while sector allocation was also positive. An underweight to communication services and an overweight to energy helped performance, while an underweight to consumer staples and an overweight to materials detracted. Stock selection was strong within healthcare and materials but was weak within information technology and industrials. Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB), the social media company formerly known as Facebook, missed forecasts amid stagnating user growth and increasing competition."

Our calculations show that Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) ranks 4th on our list of the 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was in 200 hedge fund portfolios at the end of the first quarter of 2022, compared to 224 funds in the previous quarter. Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) delivered a -28.05% return in the past 3 months.

