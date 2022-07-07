Carillon Tower: “Installed Building Products (IBP) Continues to See Strong Demand, but..”

Carillon Tower Advisers, an investment management firm, published its “Carillon Scout Small Cap Fund” first quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. During the quarter, the management team added one new holding and eliminated two positions from the Fund portfolio. With very little cash, the portfolio remains fully invested. Try to spend some time taking a look at the fund’s top 5 holdings to be informed about their best picks for 2022.

In its Q1 2022 investor letter, Carillon Scout Small Cap Fund mentioned Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) and explained its insights for the company. Founded in 1977, Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) is a Columbus, Ohio-based residential insulation installer with a $2.5 billion market capitalization. Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) delivered a -36.54% return since the beginning of the year, while its 12-month returns are down by -26.41%. The stock closed at $88.66 per share on July 05, 2022.

Here is what Carillon Scout Small Cap Fund has to say about Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) in its Q1 2022 investor letter:

"Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) installs insulation in residential and commercial construction projects. The company continues to see strong demand, but cost headwinds related to higher spray foam pricing and limited fiberglass availability have put pressure on its margins."

SpeedKingz/Shutterstock.com

Our calculations show that Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) fell short and didn’t make it on our list of the 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) was in 15 hedge fund portfolios at the end of the first quarter of 2022, compared to 15 funds in the previous quarter. Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) delivered a 4.27% return in the past 3 months.

In May 2022, we also shared another hedge fund’s views on Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) in another article. You can find other investor letters from hedge funds and prominent investors on our hedge fund investor letters 2022 Q1 page.

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.