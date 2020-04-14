Caris Life Sciences Appoints Dr. Chadi Nabhan as Chairman of Precision Oncology Alliance

IRVING, Texas, April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Caris Life Sciences®, a leading innovator in molecular science focused on fulfilling the promise of precision medicine, today announced Chadi Nabhan, MD, MBA, FACP has been appointed Chairman of its Precision Oncology Alliance™.

Caris Life Sciences Logo (PRNewsfoto/Caris Life Sciences) More

As chairman, Dr. Nabhan will lead the Precision Oncology Alliance, a collaborative network of leading cancer centers that demonstrates a commitment to precision medicine. The Precision Oncology Alliance comprises 36 academic, hospital and community-based cancer institutions, including 11 NCI-designated Comprehensive Cancer Centers. The Alliance now includes over 1,350 physicians, spanning more than 400 locations, who provide services for over 280,000 people with cancer each year.

"The POA has tremendous opportunity and potential across a number of initiatives such as research and development, clinical trials, data analysis, and more. We are confident Dr. Nabhan's vision and knowledge of precision medicine will play an essential role in helping to enhance standards for molecular testing, while improving cancer care for patients," said Brian J. Brille, Vice Chairman of Caris Life Sciences.

"The Precision Oncology Alliance is truly innovative in that it draws upon the collective expertise of leading institutions to help shape how precision medicine is revolutionizing every aspect of cancer care," said Dr. Nabhan. "I look forward to expanding the work of this collaborative network to help bring personalized therapeutic insights to oncologists and the patients they serve."

Dr. Nabhan was previously Chief Medical Officer of Aptitude Health, a global provider of oncology insights. He was also Chief Medical Officer at Cardinal Health Specialty Solutions where he led clinical programs, real-world evidence, HEOR, regulatory, publications, and strategic initiatives for key stakeholders. Previously, Dr. Nabhan was an Associate Professor of Medicine, and Medical Director of the Clinical Cancer Center at the University of Chicago where he oversaw the clinical operations of cancer clinics and supervised all aspects of cancer care delivery. He is currently an Adjunct Professor in the Department of Clinical Pharmacy at the University of South Carolina.

Dr. Nabhan maintains active medical licenses in five states and has hosted his own award-winning healthcare podcast named "Outspoken Oncology" since February 2019.

About Caris Life Sciences

Caris Life Sciences® is a leading innovator in molecular science focused on fulfilling the promise of precision medicine through quality and innovation. The company's suite of market-leading molecular profiling offerings assesses DNA, RNA and proteins to reveal a molecular blueprint that helps physicians and cancer patients make more precise and personalized treatment decisions.

Caris is also advancing precision medicine with Caris Molecular Artificial Intelligence™ that combines its innovative service offerings, Caris Molecular Intelligence® with its proprietary artificial intelligence analytics engine, DEAN™, to analyze the whole exome, whole transcriptome and complete cancer proteome. This information, coupled with mature clinical outcomes on thousands of patients, provides unmatched molecular solutions for patients, physicians, payers and biopharmaceutical organizations.