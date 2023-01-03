Cariuma dropped black leather sneakers—shop our favorite sustainable kicks for 2023 today

Cariuma dropped black leather sneakers—shop our favorite sustainable kicks today.

If 2023 is going to be your year to embrace sustainable fashion, you're going to want to try Cariuma shoes. We think Cariuma makes some of the best sustainable sneakers out there thanks to how comfortable, versatile and eco-friendly they are. Even better, the brand just dropped one of their best-selling sneakers in a new colorway that will bring a sustainable edge to your shoe game this year.

The best-selling Cariuma Salvas are now available in black leather with off-white accents just in time to give your 2023 wardrobe a refresh. The sneaker is available in men’s and women’s sizes and comes in all black LWG-certified premium leather, meaning it is never sourced from deforested areas for cattle farming and is always sourced from suppliers who work to provide environmentally-responsible products. The 100% slip-resistant sole is made of natural rubber that was created with an effort on preserving the health of the tree and bark. Other sustainable design elements include the removable cork-based insole, laces made of recycled plastics and the recycled mesh lining.

The simple design of the Salvas sneaker makes it an easy shoe for daytime errands as well as a comfortable night out. With quality and comfort at the helm of Cariuma’s ethos, these kicks are made to last and keep you fashionable wherever your year takes you.

When we tested Cariuma, our editors loved the brand's sustainable practices, as well as the actual sneakers themselves. "To say that Cariuma sneakers are comfortable would be a serious understatement," explains former shopping editor Amanda Tarlton. "In fact, I’d argue that they are the most comfortable shoes I’ve ever had the pleasure of wearing."

For every pair of Cariuma sneakers purchased, the brand will plant two trees in the Brazilian rainforest. Cariuma is a certified B Corp, meaning the brand has been recognized for its efforts toward sustainability. Cariuma makes its sneakers with sustainably sourced materials, including bamboo, rubber and cork. The brand also states that 65% of its shoes are entirely vegan, a number they hope to continue increasing over the years.

If you're looking for a cool new black sneaker, the Cariuma Salvas are made for you. Be sure to shop now as there's no telling how long inventory will last on this popular new drop.

