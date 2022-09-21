Cariuma, our favorite sustainable sneaker, has a special deal just for our readers

If you're a fan of Peanuts or just savings in general, order shoes from Cariuma and get a free pair of socks.

Step into an incredible deal during Reviewed's End-of-Summer Stealsfest and get a free pair of socks with any order of Cariuma sneakers with code USATSOCKS.

Cariuma sneakers are some of the best sustainable sneakers we've ever tried.

Comfortable shoes are great and so are free things, so why not have both with this exclusive Cariuma deal? The brand that makes some of the best sustainable sneakers we've ever tested is also giving away free socks with any sneaker order. To get more steals like this, all you have to do is sign up for our Perks and Rec newsletter.

As part of Reviewed's first-ever End-of-Summer Stealsfest, you can access Cariuma's free sock deal with promo code USATSOCKS. Other exclusive deals like this one are available throughout Stealsfest, and to get discount codes on Madewell jeans, Allbirds shoes and more, just simply sign up for our newsletter to save.

When you apply the code USATSOCKS, you can take home a popular, comfy pair of shoes like the off-white canvas for $79 but come away with about $98 in value from the free socks. Plus, for every pair of sneakers purchased at Cariuma, the brand will plant two trees in the Brazilian rainforest. Cariuma is a certified B Corp, meaning the brand has been recognized for its efforts toward sustainability. Cariuma makes its sneakers with sustainably sourced materials, including bamboo, rubber and cork. The brand also states that 65% of its shoes are entirely vegan, a number they hope to continue increasing over the years.

When we tested Cariuma, our editors loved the brand's sustainable practices, as well as the actual sneakers themselves. "To say that Cariuma sneakers are comfortable would be a serious understatement," explains former style editor Amanda Tarlton. "In fact, I’d argue that they are the most comfortable shoes I’ve ever had the pleasure of wearing." And if you're a big Snoopy fan hunting for ways to comfortably show off your fandom, Cariuma has a collaboration with Peanuts that produced wonderful Snoopy shoes just for you.

Peanuts fan or not, this Stealsfest deal will help you walk away in style and with savings—just act fast before this exclusive code expires.

