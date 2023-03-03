Cariuma just dropped new sneakers with National Geographic to support the Amazon rainforest

For every pair of Cariuma X National Geographic sneakers bought, the brand will plant two trees in the Amazon Rainforest.

Some call it spring, some call it sneaker season. If you fall into the latter category, you may have heard of Cariuma, the cult-favorite sneaker brand that’s all over Instagram. Famous for its canvas shoes made of organic and natural materials—which come in a range of styles from low-tops to high-tops—Cariuma has been spotted on the feet of celebrities like Gigi Hadid, Pete Davidson and Helen Mirren.

Fresh off the heels of its first National Geographic collab last year, Cariuma has released a new limited-edition peace lily design in support of the Amazon rainforest. Here’s what you need to know about the spring edition of the National Geographic + Cariuma sneakers, including where to buy them for yourself.

Shop the National Geographic + Cariuma collab

What is the National Geographic + Cariuma collaboration?

Shop the spring edition of Cariuma and National Geographic's latest sneaker collaboration.

Vibrant and colorful, the National Geographic + Cariuma spring collection includes two new sneaker designs, for both men and women. One features a green peace lily pattern, which is “a sign of peace, purity, healing, hope, and prosperity.” Equally as beautiful, the other design boasts purple peace lily petals splattered over the vegan canvas sneaker, which is made with organic cotton.

The sneakers—which are the brand’s popular OCA low style—come in women’s whole and half sizes 5 to 13 and in men’s whole and half sizes 5 to 13. With each purchase, Cariuma states it will plant two trees in the Brazilian rainforest. Not only that, a portion of the proceeds will go to National Geographic for research and education. The OCA sneakers are made from sustainable materials, including certified organic cotton, sustainably sourced rubber, cork and recycled plastic.

We've reviewed Cariuma OCA low sneakers, and our reviewer deemed them "the most comfortable shoes [she has] ever worn." They’re lightweight and breathable and the padded sole feels like you’re walking on the softest cushions. They hug the feet perfectly and also hold up well to daily wear, making them well worth the $89 price tag.

Where to buy the National Geographic + Cariuma collaboration

The new peace lily sneakers from the Cariuma X National Geographic collab are only available for a limited time, so don’t hesitate to snag a pair for yourself. Right now, you’ll get free shipping and free 60-day returns on any Cariuma order—including the new National Geographic kicks.

Shop the National Geographic + Cariuma collab

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Cariuma X National Geographic: Shop the peace lily sneaker collab