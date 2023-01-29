Cariuma just restocked its popular Peanuts sneakers—shop Snoopy sneakers before they sell out again

Shop the new Peanuts x Cariuma collection now.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

Peanuts fans rejoice—Cariuma, the brand that makes some of the best sustainable sneakers we've ever tested, just restocked its Peanuts sneaker collection featuring Snoopy and Woodstock.

$89 at Cariuma

The Cariuma x Peanuts collaboration features seven new sneaker designs for both men and women, including two different drawings of Snoopy and Woodstock and multiple sneaker variations to choose from. You can also get free shipping with your order and free 60-day returns.

For every pair of sneakers purchased at Cariuma, the brand will plant two trees in the Brazilian rainforest. Cariuma is a certified B Corp, meaning the brand has been recognized for its efforts toward sustainability. Cariuma makes its sneakers with sustainably sourced materials, including bamboo, rubber and cork. The brand also states that 65% of its shoes are entirely vegan, a number they hope to continue increasing over the years.

This Snoopy sneaker comes in seven variations.

When we tested Cariuma, our editors loved the brand's sustainable practices, as well as the actual sneakers themselves. "To say that Cariuma sneakers are comfortable would be a serious understatement," explains former style editor Amanda Tarlton. "In fact, I’d argue that they are the most comfortable shoes I’ve ever had the pleasure of wearing."

If you're a big Snoopy fan hunting for ways to comfortably show off your fandom, this Cariuma collaboration is perfect—just act fast; the collab sold out quickly last time.

$89 at Cariuma

There’s a lot more where this came from. Sign up for our weekly newsletter to get all our reviews, expert advice, deals and more.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Cariuma x Peanuts: Sneaker restock